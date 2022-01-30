news, local-news,

Well-respected entrepreneur Roger Smith has been remembered for his fearlessness, creativity, tireless work, leadership, and kindness. Mr Smith, 84, passed away on Friday, January 28, surrounded by his family and loved ones after a three-year battle with cancer. Originally from Liverpool, England, a newly-married Mr Smith moved to Tasmania in 1965 with a Land Rover, "eight quid" and a box of tools. It is understood that he decided on Tasmania after putting a pin into a map. The pin landed on Scamander. It was there, along the state's North-East coast, where Mr Smith's undertook his first business endeavour in Australia, when he built the Surfside Hotel Motel. In the early '70s he relocated to Launceston. At around the same time, while visiting Barton, in Tasmania's midlands, Mr Smith, who was an avid historian, found a pile of convict bricks. It was later discovered the bricks were once buildings owned by Andrew Gatenby and his family, early pioneers of Van Diemen's Land. One of the buildings was a mill. Mr Smith proceeded to purchase the bricks from the current landowner with the plan of rebuilding the mill and repurposing it as a tourist attraction. The site was chosen near the mouth the Cataract Gorge. The remains of the mill were then disassembling and relocating to Launceston, and were used in the creation of what is now Penny Royal. The attraction, which at the time featured a short boat ride, cannons being fired, and an interpretive barge ride, opened in December, 1979. At its peak, in the early '80s, the site once recorded 4666 visitors in one day, before its appeal began to gradually decrease and the site was eventually shut. In 2014, Josef Chromy OAM's JAC Group purchased the site and began a re-development, which was officially opened in 2016. Mr Smith's ingenuity and creativity was utilised throughout that process, according to his wife, Dottie Smith. Mrs Smith said her husband would be remembered for the work he did in Tasmania, which, along with the development of Penny Royal, included building the Aquarius Roman Baths in 1995, which he owned and operated until 2008. Mr Smith was also one of the leading figures in the reconstruction of the West Coast Wilderness Railway in Western Tasmania. The original railway began operations in 1897 as the only link between Queenstown and the port of Strahan. It now operates as a historical tourist experience. Mrs Smith said although her husband had duel nationalities, he was very proud to be a Tasmanian, and did his best for the state. "He was very well respected by all of his colleagues and employees," she said. "The more I think about him, the more I realise how spectacular he really was." She also said Mr Smith was gifted with an extraordinary imagination, and recalled the ideas for each of his projects being conjured up essentially out of nothing. Tasked with translating those ideas into material plans was Noel How. "When Roger dreamed all of these thing up, he then put them to paper by hand and I would reproduce them," he said. "He was a leader, but for me he will be remembered as a good friend and a mentor." Close friend of the Smiths', Mandie Austin said Mr Smith was an extraordinary man, whose absence has caused a huge void in many hearts and lives. "I am so pleased he felt very honoured and loved until the end, but so sad to see him go," she said. "A few months ago I jokingly, yet seriously, said 'I think we should build a statue of you at Penny Royal, Roger'. He grinned, paused and responded, 'Actually, yes, Penny Royal really was all me, I will live on through Penny Royal'. What a visionary, what a man." Mr Smith was also a man of various hobbies, one of which was competitive squash. Newstead Tennis and Squash Centre president Dennis Hume said Mr Smith was a late starter in the sport, joining the club in his early '70s and playing for over a decade, right up until the diagnosis of his illness. "Everyone looked up to him and admired him for his tenacity and joy for the game," he said. Mr Smith was also an avid beekeeper and member of the Northern Tasmanian Beekeepers Association. While suspending the rope bridges above Penny Royal, he is said to have placed a bee hive on the cliff edge. A public funeral will be held at the Franklin Grove Centre, on February 8.

