A new medical centre to be built in Youngtown will assist the community with accessing health services while bringing more doctors to the area. Launceston Health Hub managing director Dr Jerome Muir Wilson said the clinic, to be known as Youngtown Medical Centre, would fit in with the Health Hub strategy to become "Northern Tasmania's premier health ecosystem". The site will have up to eight consultation rooms, pathology, allied health, and possibly a pharmacy in the future. READ MORE: Century-old war medals found, relatives urged to collect "We realise the challenges patients [experience] when accessing general practice care," Dr Muir Wilson said. "There's no medical centre in Youngtown or in that southern side of Launceston. With a growing population out there ... it's good for the community to have a central health focus." Dr Muir Wilson has partnered with Dr Arsalan Mahmud and Dr Sana Mahmud to get the centre underway, with no other funding contributed. The doctors will move from the Launceston Health Hub to the new site, continuing to see existing patients while also seeing new patients in the area. Planning for the centre started about six months ago, and it is hoped building will be underway by the middle of 2022. READ MORE: Investigation into Devonport boat crash and impact of spill continues "We got through council approvals without any issues and we are now getting ready to put it out to tender in March," Dr Muir Wilson said. "We hope to open it in the first half of 2023, and we will start with a couple of doctors and then if the community gets behind it, we will train and attract new doctors to the area." Dr Muir Wilson encouraged other health professionals to get in contact if they wanted to bring their skills to the Youngtown area. "With a beautiful Scandi inspired building, it will help attract quality health professionals and provide an accessible option for patients," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

