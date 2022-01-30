sport, local-sport,

Victorian greyhound King Of Calypso has won his past seven starts in a row but connections concede he has a big task ahead of him in Monday night's $40,000 Launceston Cup final at Mowbray. King Of Calypso was a comfortable heat winner but his time of 29.78 was considerably slower than fellow Victorian Hill Top Jack's sizzling 29.34. As a result, bookmakers have Hill Top Jack a clear favourite for the final, with tab.com.au quoting the David Geall-trained runner at $1.60 and King Of Calypso at $2.90. The only two visitors in the field are both trained at Lara about 60km from Melbourne. King Of Calypso is prepared by Tim Britton, the 31-year-old son of leading trainer Robert Britton who said the dog was "in the middle of a dream run. "He's always had ability but he's only now started to put a few wins together," Robert Britton said. "On times, he's probably running for second (on Monday night) but he is very consistent and he's run 29.28 at Sandown so, if he gets down to that, he won't be far away. "His heat win was his usual pattern - he lobs in the first three and works home. "He does get off the track a bit so we would have preferred to have drawn out but when you're given the red in a group final you're going to take it." Tasracing's form analyst Mike Clarke said he would be surprised if one of the two Victorian runners didn't win but, at the odds on offer, he was happy to side with King Of Calypso ahead of the favourite. The shortest-priced local runner is the David Crosswell-trained Quick Joey Small who is awkwardly drawn but should be finishing hard if he can stay out of trouble. Crosswell will also be represented by Classy Lady and Vintage Fame. Launceston Cup winner Wynburn Sheean has been voted Tasmanian greyhound of the year for 2021. He outpolled two other greyhounds nominated by the selection panel, prolific winner Quick Joey Small and Devonport Chase winner Superior Wallis. Wynburn Sheean was raced by the Wynburn Racing Syndicate managed by Tom Englund and trained by his son Ben at Wynyard. His 2021 season consisted of 12 starts in Tasmania for nine wins and five starts in Queensland for three wins including a heat of the Brisbane Cup. His local wins also included the finals of the Rising Stars in Launceston, Reg & Eileen Ivory Classic in Devonport and GOTBAT Division 1 series in Hobart. Sadly, Wynburn Sheean died late last year during a veterinary procedure. Connections received his award at the annual Launceston Cup dinner on Saturday night where presentations were also made to - TRAINER: Anthony Bullock 58 individual winners of 210 races. OWNER: Robyn Johnson 69 wins with 17 individual greyhounds. BROOD BITCH: She's All Class: owned by David Crosswell 7 individual winners of 48 races including Wynburn Sheean, Quick Joey Small, Highland Fame and Vintage Fame. SIRE: Fernando Bale leased by Paul Westerveld (Vic) 67 individual winners of 240 races. CONSISTENCY AWARD (ON POINTS): Headwall owned and trained by Michael Louth 16 wins, 8 seconds and 3 thirds from 39 starts. The $12,000 Harry Holgate Memorial at Mowbray on Sunday night looked a good race on paper but it turned out to be a one-horse affair. Smart mare Nova Baxter gave her rivals a pacing lesson as she cruised home almost 15m clear of the horse that set a solid tempo in front, Mozasu, with Demand Respect 10m away third. The fast early pace had the field stretched out, with Nova Baxter settling in eighth place about 30m off the lead. The next two horses in the betting, Demand Respect and Itz Montana Jet, were another 20m behind her. Nothing much changed until about 500m from home when Nova Baxter's driver Conor Crook took off, further increasing his lead over his main rivals. Nova Baxter showed her customary turn of foot to quickly round up the leaders, dashing to the front on the turn and putting the result beyond doubt. Demand Respect and Itz Montana Jet ran home well to finish third and fifth respectively but never raised their supporters' hopes. The winner is trained at Brighton by Paul Ashwood for owner-breeders Katrina Hillier, Andrew Baxter and Troy Hillier. A bold front-running drive by Mark Yole produced an upset result in the Discretionary Handicap. Polemarker James Dean stepped straight to the front and Yole immediately allowed him to run about 20m clear of the field. He maintained that advantage for virtually the entire race and, although tiring in the closing stages, held on to beat the favourite and co-backmarker Cool Water Paddy by five metres. The meeting saw the final heats of the inaugural Sinbad Bay and Jane Ellen won by Magician and Forgot The Wallet respectively. They now advance to the $20,000 finals at Mowbray on February 13. 1- NR 30-59: 18.00 MISSIN ROCK (E Jacobson, S Gangell) 1, 8.00 Star Watching 2, 7.50 Aussie Rock 3. 6.7m, 1.3m. 2:01.7. 2- SINBAD BAY HT3: 7.00 MAGICIAN (T Rattray, T Rattray) 1, 10.00 Arthur Elliott 2, 17.00 Mayleejae Eagle 3. 1/2 nk, 2.6m. 2:00.8. 3- JANE ELLEN HT3: 9.50 FORGOT THE WALLET (R Ashwood, R Duggan) 1, 5.50 Lily Rocks 2, 4.00 Iden Miss Lucy 3. 8.7m, 7.7m. 2:01.7. 4- HARRY HOLGATE: 2.30 fav NOVA BAXTER (P Ashwood, C Crook) 1, 14.00 Mazasu 2, 3.10 Demand Respect 3. 14.6, 9.9m. 1:59.3. 5- 3YO+: 5.00 HENRY HU (B Yole, M Yole) 1, 4.80 Better Amour 2, 61.00 Don Heston 3. 8m, 8m. 2:01.45. 6- DISC. HCP: 34.00 JAMES DEAN (B Yole, M Yole) 1, 2.30 fav Cool Water Paddy 2, 9.00 Arden Roanoke 3. 5.1m, 14.2m. 1:59.5. 7- NR 65-74: 3.50 fav JOE NIEN (C Crook, R Hillier) 1, 6.00 Chasing Cheetahs 2, 10.00 Endeavour Stride 3. 9.6m, 1.2m. 1:59.6. 8- NR 55-64: 6.00 KIAVINO STRIDE (B Yole, B Miller) 1, 16.00 Coolhand Easton 2, 8.00 Ranieri 3. 1/2 nk, 4.1m. 2:01.0. 9- NR 50-54: 8.00 HOT EMBERS (B Yole, M Yole) 1, 4.80 Arctic 2, 26.00 Cinocal Jamane 3. Hd, 3.7m. 2:02.6. 10- CLMR: 1.45 fav FULL SPEED AHEAD (C Crook, C Crook) 1, 5.00 Lets Save The Day 2, 9.50 Smilin Geoff 3. 2m, 3m. Quadrella (12-1-3-3): Jackpot. Treble (1-3-3): Jackpot. Daily double (12-3): $30.60.

