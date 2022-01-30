newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The government will not seek to impose mandatory COVID vaccinations on staff at independent and Catholic schools as it has done for staff in public schools. Students at Catholic and independent schools will return the classrooms this week. Tasmanian Disability Education Reform Lobby founder Kristen Desmond said vulnerable students and their families needed to have confidence that school staff were fully vaccinated. READ MORE: Century-old war medals found, relatives urged to collect "Approximately 30 per cent of students with disability in Tasmania attend a Catholic or independent school," she said. Catholic Education Tasmania last week in a COVID-19 advice document stated that it recommended all staff at its schools achieve and maintain full COVID-19 vaccination status. "We have a very high rate of staff who are fully vaccinated across our schools and are encouraging fully vaccinated staff to get their booster vaccinations according to the recommended schedule," it said. READ MORE: Investigation into Devonport boat crash and impact of spill continues Ms Desmond said the government needed to urgently intervene on Catholic Education Tasmania's decision not to mandate vaccinations. "It's about time Catholic Education Tasmania acknowledged the very real needs of students with disability in the current COVID environment," she said. "It needs to mandate vaccination for all its employees and contractors now. READ MORE: Respite care and training centre back on the cards "Parents and carers should not be faced with the impossible choice between their child's health or their child's access to education." Government minister Roger Jaensch said the government was not considering imposing a mandate on staff at independent and Catholic schools. He said the government understood the vaccination rate for staff at independent and Catholic schools was at about 98 per cent. "That should give some confidence," he said "The Department of Education is continuing to work with Catholic education with their final planning and preparations for learners to return to their schools." The state government will this week open pop-up clinics and provide walk-in arrangements at certain clinics around the state in an effort to boost the vaccination rate of children aged five to 11 years old. A clinic will be stationed in South Launceston on Monday and more sites are to be announced and published on the government's coronavirus website. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/3c353dd2-98d6-4093-a0b7-26391f14485d.PNG/r12_0_853_475_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg