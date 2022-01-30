news, local-news,

A respected probation officer with more than 25 years experience in Community Corrections has been named the Tasmanian recipient of the Australian Corrections Medal in the Australia Day Honours List for 2022. Rebecca Devine joined Community Corrections in November 1996 after completing a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. Following the appointment, Ms Devine has undertaken a range of duties including working with offenders on parole and delivering community based rehabilitation programs such as the Family Violence Offender Intervention Program and the Sober Driver Program. READ MORE: Century-old war medals found, relatives urged to collect Attorney-General and Corrections Minister Elise Archer said Ms Devine had undertaken her role with a "tireless and passionate dedication to offender rehabilitation and community safety". "Ms Devine has mentored new staff for many years, including the professional supervision of students on placement at Community Corrections, and she continues to generously give her time to the development and training of each new member of the Community Corrections team," she said. "She has the ability to place the long-term outcomes of increased community safety and reduced rates of reoffending over and above the challenges of working with, at times, resistant and complex high-risk clients." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/fbdeb5dd-5a7a-440e-b1f4-fcfbb4d5d0a0.jpg/r37_0_1164_637_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg