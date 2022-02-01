news, local-news,

I HOPE the City of Launceston council does not pause the e-scooter trials. What a fun and fantastic way to get about Launceston. Less than 0.1 per cent of incidents have been reported to police out of what 60,000 trips? On a usage-to-incident ratio, it's not many. Remember back in the day when people whined and whinged about skateboards, scooters, even horses and carts. Let those who can enjoy them enjoy them and for those who have had near misses with the scooters, well make sure you look before you exit a shop or exit a parking space in your vehicle. Common sense and respect go a long way. Can't wait to actually have a go on these. GREAT news on the COVID cases plateauing, but dare I suggest that without Tasmanians taking matters into their own hands and conducting the so-called "shadow lockdown" we would have ended up like NSW on a per capita count. Herd immunity (which is what the federal government are aiming for) has been debunked repeatedly by epidemiologists, so controlling the spread is the best course of action. At least until scientists can come up with a better strategy. Well done Tasmanians, despite the state government. THE time has come in Tasmania where the statistics don't back up the justification for the mandates or the masks. With far fewer lethal outcomes than obesity-related deaths, why is it fine to deny healthy people who trust their immune system the right to work? Teachers, firies and medical workers are human beings that don't deserve to be discriminated against. If we truly want to be logical about reducing death in the community, maybe we should apply a mandate to sugar intake. I can't believe Australia has become a place where we are scorned for or questioning government decisions. Is dehumanising our neighbours the new normal? HEALTH Minister Greg Hunt tells us not to hoard RAT tests, but then he tells us chemists should hoard the tests for our safety. The public wants the tests so they can feel safe when out visiting, etc. Make up your mind, Greg. NO ONE disputes the 60,000-year, or more, length of existence of the tribal Aboriginal race spread across continental Australia. Equally so, no one can dispute that just over 200 years ago, Great Britain, the world's leading socio-economic and industrialised nation of that time, in coming to Australia, and settlement, brought civilisation. This one word encapsulates a history of socio-economic and industrialised development that the Aboriginal race was in no position to provide and, indeed, had no wish to provide. It is perhaps also worth remembering, that while the Aboriginal race had no idea what was happening in the rest of the developing and civilised nations of the world at that time, Great Britain was not alone in building its empire. Spain, Portugal, France and others were equally actively involved. I know I'm pleased with the victory. Which begs the question of where this nation would be in the absence of settlement and civilisation?

