A 39-year-old Penguin man is set to appear in court following a police chase on Saturday afternoon. He has been charged with multiple offences including driving while disqualified, aggravated evasion, assaulting police and possessing a dangerous article. He was taken into custody yesterday and will appear in Devonport Court today. The man fled a residence on Epsom Road in a white Hilux shortly after 1.40pm on Saturday following an altercation with police. He was later intercepted on the Bass Highway, between Penguin and Ulverstone. Police said no injuries were sustained during the incident.

