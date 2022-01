news, local-news,

A Devonport bedroom caught fire this morning, the Tasmania Fire Service has reported. The bedroom, which was vacant, is part of a house on Hillcrest Road, Devonport. Fire crews from Devonport and Latrobe attended the scene about 6.30 this morning. More to come.

