It's been one of those weeks in sport that lends itself to itinerant ramblings, fortunately, there wasn't too much bad or ugly - but a fraction of the unusual at least in the interpretation of the data. First of all, there was the joyride with Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios as they progressed with flair and the occasional jab towards their opponents to the final of the men's doubles last night at the Australian Open. The wildcard pairing has been hard to resist. They are exuberant and talented. As players who would normally play the singles draws in major tournaments, they seemed willing to let their hair down even more and put on a show. READ MORE: Century-old war medals found, relatives urged to collect But so obsessed became all forms of the media with the K-show that it was largely overlooked that their finals opponents are another Australian pairing in Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell. Ebden is not a bad player. He's been ranked 39th in the world as a singles player - and has earned $4 million in career prize money. Purcell, despite only being 23, has been in this exact position before, having reached the men's doubles final two years ago. That's something Kyrgios has never done but certainly, he has a higher profile. Kokkinakis has won half the career prize money of Ebden and has never been ranked higher as a singles player. By the time these thoughts are read, the result will be known - and hopefully, more Australians will be familiar with all four players and have been duly entertained in the process. READ MORE: Investigation into Devonport boat crash and impact of spill continues A not dissimilar quaint approach has been taken to the coverage of the women's bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics starting later this week. Bree Walker is a real show to finish high in the results in the new event - the monobob - perhaps even to medal. Much has been said about her having an earlier career in athletics at 400m hurdles. It's true that she did compete in the event. Some of this no doubt is contextualised with the story of Jana Pittman, who after her glittering hurdles career was over, went off to the Winter Olympics in bobsleigh. But even those who know where to look are struggling to find performances faster than 62 seconds, which would justify an offer of a top NCAA track and field scholarship in the United States. To put that into context, ten Tasmanian women have achieved that level of performance over time. READ MORE: Launceston's newest restaurant hopes to spark industry change But where the synergy with the men's doubles coverage comes into play is the one-line reference that Walker has a brake-woman in the two-person bob - Kiara Reddingius. Now as it happens the West Australian has a serious track and field pedigree - having been a silver medallist at the Australian Championships in the arduous heptathlon three times and only missing selection in the event for the national team for the Commonwealth Games in 2018 because of the then newly introduced overall team quota. Nonetheless, the Australian athletics family will be right behind Walker - because she's a great story even if there is a misunderstanding about her pathway early on. As with the men's doubles, it will be known upon reading whether Ash Barty has prevailed or otherwise. Once again her progress through the tournament has been aided by the good work of others in eliminating potentially more difficult opponents than she has had to play. Her finals opponent is American Danielle Collins - who perhaps has got more coverage as she emerged this week for having former North Launceston coach Tom Couch as her life partner than for reaching the big play-off. Last year Barty managed to win a magical Wimbledon crown but then disappointingly for many of her country folk managed to lose in the first round at the Olympics. But she can only despatch those presented on the opposite side of the court in the biggest tournaments and fingers crossed she did so again last night. Australians adore her. And in closing, a word on women's cricket. The players want more tests and more days in each. But the reality is due to the relative strength of the batters over the bowlers across the world means that unless the batters are taking risks to score like in Twenty20 or ODIs, it is very hard to get them out. A way to go yet on that one!

