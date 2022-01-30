sport, cricket,

Jeremy Jackson batted for over five hours and completed a mammoth effort to drag South Launceston to a share of the points against Westbury. The Shamrocks batted on into the second day to inject some extra runs onto their tally before they were all out for 313 with lower-order batter Kieren Hume not out on 48. The Knights were tasked with the uphill battle of chasing 314 for first-innings points and instead battled over the course of the day for a respectable draw as Westbury's bowlers toiled on a benign surface. Opening batter Jackson faced over 300 balls in his knock of 83, which featured just the sole boundary, as he grafted and grinded against the Shamrocks' spin-heavy approach to carry his bat. Westbury's spinners Hume (2-50) and Michael Lukic (2-73) bowled a collective 76 overs between them, including 30 maidens, as the Shamrocks searched for in-roads on a centre wicket which provided few answers. "The wicket was pretty good to bat on and once you got in you set yourself and Jeremy showed that, he didn't really look like getting out, he dug in and did his job for the team," Westbury captain Daniel Murfet said. "We toiled hard all day but probably missed a couple of chances and we've certainly learnt a lot from today because that was proper hard first-grade cricket and I am sure our boys took plenty out of it." As Jackson played a resolute knock, wickets fell around him with Lukic claiming the key wicket of Knights' captain Sean Harris (13 off 20) while Joel Lloyd (2-25) picked up the dangerous Nathan Philip (7 off 12). Sisitha Jayasinghe (46 off 101) added 64-runs with Jackson before Nasrullah Khan (1-33) trapped the former adjacent to end the crucial stand between the pair. Digby Bellchambers (5 off 69) showed plenty of resolve during his stay at the crease, batting for just over an hour to frustrate the Shamrocks, who would have eyed an opening to the lower-order after the dismissals of Philip and Jayasinghe. Hume trapped Brodie Jarrad (5 off 18) in front and had Graham Donaldson (15 off 36) caught but the Knights saw the day out at 7-189 for a share of the spoils. "[Hume and Lukic] were genuinely workhorse-like, it wasn't a factor of them bowling badly it just never came off, they kept bowling good balls and asking questions and made it hard for [South Launceston] but they defended hard as well," Murfet said. "[It's] pleasing that while we haven't come away with the result we wanted, we haven't lost ... we just want to focus on playing good cricket and trying to get as many points as we can." At Invermay Park, Mowbray were humbled at home as Riverside's aggressive intent proved to much for the Eagles, who were defeated on first innings. A target of 187 for first-innings points seemed within reach of the Blues and they got there with four wickets to spare largely in part to Rob Eltringham's innings (74 off 95). The Blues' middle-order batter starred as he underlined his capabilities to find the rope seven times and clear it once as Riverside declared at 6-230. Despite missing last week's five-wicket hero Lyndon Stubbs from their attack, Riverside backed in their bowling unit and chased an outright win. Blues' captain Tom Garwood led by example to capture four of the Eagles' top six and make an improbable outright win seem possible. While six Riverside bowlers found themselves in the wickets, some resistance from Ishang Shah (23 off 43) helped the Eagles reach 9-73 declared and abated the chances of maximum points for the Blues. "For the bowling unit to take 19 wickets across a couple of days is awesome, we just had some really good plans and our bowlers are bowling to these plans and it's being backed up in the field," Garwood said. "We're trying top play our terms, we can control the game and put it into our hands and we thought if we do that we're playing the cards, we're dictating what is going on and that's what we want to do."

