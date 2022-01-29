sport, local-sport,

Round 12 of the Bowls North Premier League was played under sluggish conditions following the deluge of rain on Friday afternoon. Launceston would cause the big upset of the round with their start to finish win over the visiting Trevallyn. Fred McLean would turn things in Launceston's favour right from the get-go as his rink of Steven Potter, Kevin McLean and Ian Edwards would lead 23-4 over Haydon Cannon. This margin would begin to slowly dwindle as the Trevallyn rink would mount a small come-back in the latter stages. McLean would still manage a 16-shot victory in decisive fashion. Lachie Sims and Rob Antel would have a tight tussle for most of the game but the home ground experience of Antel and his team would prove the difference-maker as they finished with a wet sail to end up 23-17 victors. Lachie's Brother, Michael, would face-off against Robin Cocker in the third and final matchup. This was another tight affair for much of the day as scores were locked at 12-all after 16 ends, however the Sims rink, consisting of Graeme Hemingway, Nathan Rutherford and debutant Chloe Collins would fire on all cylinders to run out 34-14 victors - a mere 4 shots shy of covering the overall deficit. Collins was best on ground in her debut game for Trevallyn. Invermay welcomed ladder leaders, Longford, to the swamp and caused yet another upset for the ages, taking home 10 points in a two-shot win. The game swung between both sides all day with no more than five shots separating the sides. With one end left to play, the Swampies led by one with Dennis Bassett and Jarrod Howard left on the green. Bassett would hold on to the shot to win overall by two and by three on his rink. Bec Van Asch and Daniel Baker fought out a tight affair with Baker winning the final three ends to cut the losing deficit to just one. Mark Strochnetter salvaged two points for Longford with a close finish over Gene Ayton by two. Following the result at Launceston, this result really shakes up the ladder as far as finals contention goes. Bridport was the third consecutive upset for the round as they defeated the visiting Cosgrove Park in the battle for relegation. Maxine Monson's rink would keep things relatively tight against Scott Stagg but would eventually succumb by seven shots. Rob Krushka would inflict more pain onto Bridport with a 21-shot win over Eddie Walker. In the end though there was one star that shone brighter than the rest and once again it would be Bridport Mayor, Chris Walker, that would carry the side with a mammoth 44-8 win over son, Kane Walker in a dominant display of Lawn Bowls. East Launceston decided their grass green had received too much water over Friday afternoon and welcomed Deloraine to their synthetic surface. This decision turned out to be fruitful with the inclusion of Synthetic specialists, Bill 'Mad Dog' Springer and Peter 'Corn Cob' Barrett who put on a masterclass for their respective rinks as they amassed a 34-shot overall win. Springer at the ripe old age of 84 was best on ground and showed his sons, Will Springer and Sam Springer how it's done. Adam Donahue was the other notable standout on the day. In the final game of the round, Kings Meadows trounced Beauty Point on all rinks. Aaron Page defeated Paul Cleary by five in the tightest rink for the day while Shane Davern and Robert McMullen both had big wins by 12 and 36 respectively.

