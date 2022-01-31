newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The start of 2022 has been a rocky affair for the arts and events industries, which have experienced cancellations across the board due to COVID-19. However, for the most part, major school productions are adapting to restrictions and going ahead in the Northern part of the state. Launceston College's production of Grease was a hit last year, with changes to the storyline tackling issues of gender inequality and toxic masculinity. Though this year's production has not yet been announced, teacher Liz Bennett said she was confident the school would put on the chosen show this year. "Our team will get together [this week] and decide how we move forward," she said. The school will work within guidelines outlined by the Department of Education on COVID-19 restrictions. READ MORE: Century-old war medals found, relatives urged to collect Ms Bennett said restrictions on students within the class may include rehearsing in smaller groups than usual, masks, and social distancing. "Our focus will be on making sure this year's group have a fantastic experience and have all the things that happen within an LC musical," she said. "We have picked a show that is not going to be as taxing as we would have liked to have done. "To do a big show that's expensive you need to be able to fill a theatre and you can't guarantee you'll be able to do that [in the current COVID-19 situation]." Launceston College will work closely with the Princess Theatre, similar to previous years with Flashdance and Grease, to deliver a COVID-19 safe production for the cast and attendees. In 2021, Newstead College delivered their version of Legally Blonde The Musical, but the cast this year will bring audiences Freaky Friday The Musical. "At this stage we are definitely still going ahead," teacher Alarna Hingston said. "Discovering [Freaky Friday] is a musical now and getting the rights in Tassie has been awesome. "It's really exciting to do a show that hasn't been done here before ... and exciting to do something new and relevant to students." READ MORE: Investigation into Devonport boat crash and impact of spill continues The production will be staged at the school, so if capacity numbers need to be dropped more shows can be added on to the season easily. Props will only be used when absolutely necessary during rehearsals, and social distancing will be maintained. "Masks will be used when they are not singing or performing. We might even do outside rehearsals while the weather is good," Ms Hingston said. Launceston Grammar confirmed their senior campus production of the musical Cats would not be proceeding in 2022. Headmaster Richard Ford said the production team had informed the performers, production team members and parents of the difficult decision. "The changes in COVID-19 restrictions around the wearing of masks inside has made practicing singing extremely difficult," he said. READ MORE: Launceston's newest restaurant hopes to spark industry change "Many productions currently underway are also facing a similar situation. The decision was made with the whole team involved." The school are looking at staging Cats in 2023 instead. Scotch Oakburn is planning on moving forward with a production for the year, but with an in-house performing arts season instead of an outsourced venue. The productions in-house will be operating under COVID-safe guidelines. READ MORE: Respite care and training centre back on the cards St Patrick's College only performs a school production every second year and after staging High School Musical in 2021, the school will not be producing a show for 2022. Senior Drama teacher Mallory Schipper said though a production would not be staged this year, planning would be undertaken for the 2023 show. The school will be abiding by the COVID regulations outlined at the time, but Ms Schipper said she had no concerns about the 2023 production going ahead. The school plan on hosting their 2023 production at the Princess Theatre, as per normal, to support local venues and spaces. "We were the first musical in Tasmania to go at 100 per cent capacity with no masks on the final show [in 2021 when regulations were eased]," she said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

