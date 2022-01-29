sport, cricket,

Longford, sitting in second, has edged another game clear of finals contender ACL. The Tigers kept the Bluebacks to 174 before chasing down the target in little more than 30 overs. ACL wanted an improved batting performance against the Tigers - after slumping to 69 all out last time - and they got off to an ideal start. Openers Simon Chappell (30) and skipper Nashib Nisthar (44) put on a 69-run partnership at University Oval. First-drop Cameron Martin added 21 before being run-out and the Bluebacks were at a comfortable 2-108. READ MORE: Aquatic centre's competition pool now officially named after Titmus But the wheels fell off as ACL lost 8-66. Tiger Jessie Arnol was the pick of the bowlers with 5-19. Longford was also sharp in the field finishing with two run-outs. The Tigers were ticking along well in their batting innings until opening pair Josh Adams and Jackson Blair fell in quick succession to leave the side 2-38. Adams was the victim of the match's third run-out courtesy of ACL's Chappell. Number three Richard Howe (46) and Dion Blair (38) restored order to guide the Tigers to 119. Then Matt Lawrence made sure they got the win with his unbeaten 34. Top-ranked Hadspen's batters came to play with three clocking up half-centuries against Evandale Panthers. Opener Dane Anderson (53), captain Liam Reynolds (69) and Johnathan Marsden (68) were the biggest contributors to the home team's 6/274. The Panthers, facing a massive task, got off to a solid start with a 79-run stand from openers Rickie Wells (36) and Ketan Patel (27). But the wickets starting tumbling with the Panthers suddenly 4-82. Steven Buchanan (12) and Jonty Manktelow (23) tried to lift them out of the hole but the team crashed to 133. Sithara Perera (3-18) and Beau Hills (3-35) were among the Chieftain bowlers causing havoc. Trevallyn got themselves back on the winners' list with an upset victory against finals fancy Perth at Trevallyn Park. They staged a good fight back after the Demons put on 43 runs for their first wicket. Joe Cullen (3-19) produced a terrific spell knocking over Brayden Pitcher and Josh Farrell one after the other. Perth dug in and Matt Walton's 29 proved crucial to them making 8/139. Trevallyn skipper James Whiteley was back in form and scored a match-winning 50 not out. Clayde White (32) in the middle-order was also pivotal to the home team reeling in the Demons' total. Perth's Leigh Pattinson, Andrew Rigby and Matt Rigby claimed two wickets each as they tried to stop Trevallyn. Meanwhile, Legana didn't get the total it would have wanted against George Town at Crothers Oval. Dylan Sharman stood up with 41 after the Durhams' openers fell cheaply. Ian Champion offered good support to Sharman with his 18 as Legana registered 156. The Saints' bowlers put in a consistent effort with four getting two pegs or more. Sam Freeman led the way with 3-29. George Town's batters then got on with the job. Zach Cooke raced to an unbeaten 68 as the Saints reached the target. Bracknell had the bye.

