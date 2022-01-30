news, local-news,

The announcement by the state government that the eligibility for COVID booster shots will be extended to include 16 and 17-year-olds is welcome news that will further assist in the transition to "living with COVID". After the state recorded the lowest number of new infections in several weeks on Friday, the number of new cases rose slightly yesterday, but importantly, hospitalisation rates continued to decline. There were 683 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, and 17 people with COVID in hospital, down from 19 the previous day. An additional 690 people also recovered and were released from isolation in the same 24-hour period, meaning a slight reduction in the overall number of active cases. There has been plenty of commentary about the apparent reduced severity of the Omicron variant in recent weeks. That commentary has been backed up by data from the US Centres for Disease Control, with its most recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report showing that illnesses caused by Omicron are less severe than previous variants. But the experience with COVID-19 in Australia differs greatly from overseas, where living with COVID has been a reality for far longer than it has been in much of our country. Despite a relatively low number of hospitalisations and deaths proportionate to the number of positive cases in Australia, a high rate of infection has led to an increase in deaths. On Friday, the nation recorded its deadliest day since the pandemic began, with 98 deaths throughout the country. A further 97 deaths were reported yesterday. It also bears remembering that the apparent improved health outcomes can also be attributed to our high vaccination rates. Indeed, vaccination remains our greatest defence against the pandemic. In addition to the TGA announcing approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose for young people aged 16-17 years old, more than 37 per cent of the more than 106,000 Tasmanians over the age of 18 eligible for their booster shots have received their third jab. The four-month time frame between receiving a second vaccination and the booster is also set to be reduced to three months as of February 1, meaning a further 68,500 Tasmanians will be eligible to receive their booster shots. That means there will be more than 100,000 people throughout the state, including many reading this, will be able to get a third shot from this week. The spread of COVID since the emergence of the Omicron variant and the reopening of state borders may have instilled in people a sense of despondency, but we still cannot afford to become complacent.

