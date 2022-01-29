news, local-news,

The Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery's last major rehang at Royal Park could experience some changes to the work displayed over the coming months. The rehang, held in July 2021, was driven by a desire to create a more inclusive space through reducing the amount of colonial artwork in favour of more Indigenous and LGBT+ artworks. General manager of arts and cultural service Shane Fitzgerald said all programming decisions in regards to exhibitions were strategic and operational decisions of the organisation. READ MORE: Newnham campus masterplan will open to public ahead of UTAS move "These decisions are in line with meeting the needs of the community, as well as undertaking best-practice in terms of the preservation, presentation and accessibility of the collection," he said. "This is alongside ensuring QVMAG offers a relevant, rich, diverse and dynamic programmatic offering that resonates with residents of Tasmania and visitors to our state alike." It has been less than a year since the rehang in galleries eight, nine, 10, and the stairway, but the exhibit could be facing changes, with some works delicate and susceptible to damage if left out for too long. Previous senior visual art and design curator Ashleigh Whatling said the gallery rehang was intended to be in place from anywhere between five and 10 years, with regular changes. When Ms Whatling curated the exhibit she was aware some pieces, such as those from Greg Leong, Delila Summers and Aunty Lola, were fragile and could be subject to degradation if on long term display. "I was absolutely delighted to be able to include those important works in the initial offering, but had scheduled some changes to protect them," she said. "Exciting commissions by internationally renowned artists such as Fiona Hall and Raymond Arnold were being prepared as part of this schedule at the time of my departure." READ MORE: Pausing of e-scooter trial currently not on council's agenda The exhibit was carefully curated with sight lines to allow audiences to view multiple works at the same time and make connections. The change-over of works was considered with the technique of sight lines too. "The changes could create new sight lines that would provide fresh insights into the collection. The major works that were commissioned ... along with significant works already in the collection ... act as anchors within the gallery that keep the main sight line narratives," Ms Whatling said. "By changing works outside of the anchors, new sight lines that complement and challenge the existing ones would provide ongoing dialogue around the collection and the stories kept within it." Mr Fitzgerald said QVMAG would undertake a continual process of monitoring and review for the rehang galleries. "[It's] to ensure that the works on display are planned for rotation to meet conversation requirements alongside meeting the expectations of community," he said. Ms Whatling said she could not comment on the current plans the institution may have about the exhibition going forward, but hoped the path of inclusivity, truth-telling and diversity the rehang had embarked on would continue to be developed. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

