On this day, January 30, 1997, proposed changes to the Public Health Bill 1996 were going to send children home from school. Under the proposed changes, Tasmanian school children who were not immunised would be sent home during disease outbreaks and would not be able to return until the outbreak was over. The proposed changes revealed by the Education Minister at the time, Sue Napier, outlined parents would be required to show evidence of their child's immunisation status to schools and child care centres. READ MORE: Newnham campus masterplan will open to public ahead of UTAS move Under the changes proposed, the Public Health director would also have the power to order closure of a school or child-care facility if necessary to limit the spread of the disease. At the time, Ms Napier said public comment was being sought on the draft changes, with stronger measures proposed nationally. The federal Schools Minister David Kemp intended to raise the issue of immunisation as a condition of school enrolment. "Children who are not immunised are not the only ones at risk," he said. "They also risk the lives of other children, particularly at school." However, Ms Napier said the government had no plans to introduce compulsory immunisation. "The government appreciates there will always be a small number of children who, for medical or other reasons, will not be able to be immunised," she said. READ MORE: Pausing of e-scooter trial currently not on council's agenda The proposed changes to the bill were in response to Australia's poor record of child immunisations - 53 per dent at the time and one of the lowest in the world - and the seven-fold increase of whooping cough and measles in the six years prior. Three babies had died of whooping cough in Australia the three months before the article was written, and it was estimated one in 4000 children who were not immunised would die from whooping cough. Other proposed changes to the bill included federal Health Minister Michael Wooldridge seeking $12 million in federal budget funding for free hepatitis B vaccinations for children, and cash incentives to parents who had their children immnunised. Also appearing on the front page of The Examiner was a Launceston woman who let champion Tasmanian axeman David Foster swing away with the woman's head positioned just 15 centimetres below. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/14e77c6c-1298-48dd-a651-a3562a68cae5.jpg/r0_95_2555_1539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg