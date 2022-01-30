news, local-news, joan webb, utas, oldest, graduate, councillor, poet, west tamar, tribute

Tasmanian Honour Roll for Women inductee Joan Webb, PhD, has been fondly remembered by friends, family and the West Tamar community this week. She died aged 95 and leaves a substantial legacy in Northern Tasmania, where she made her home in the 1980s. Born in London, England in 1926, Joan was among the hundreds of children evacuated to rural communities during the bombings of World War Two. As an adult, she spent much of her life in England teaching in schools as well as prisons. READ MORE: Newnham campus masterplan will open to public ahead of UTAS move In 1983, when her youngest daughter Geraldine began her own family in Australia, Joan moved halfway around the world to Northern Tasmania. According to her son Richard Webb, Joan immediately fell in love with her new home. "She especially loved the West Tamar and she became known for promoting tourism in the area from wineries to furniture makers and beekeepers - all kinds of businesses," he said. Her love for the region hit centre stage in the 1980s, when she opened the first wine centre in Northern Tasmania complete with a restaurant and several bed and breakfast facilities. Soon after she spearheaded the West Tamar 'Exhibition of Excellence' to further promote the region. Outside of her work promoting tourism in the West Tamar, Joan continued her career as a teacher at the Mount Arthur Family School in Lilydale. Joan was able to attend a 40-year reunion at the school late last year. READ MORE: Pausing of e-scooter trial currently not on council's agenda Her eldest daughter Louise noted that despite the many years since Joan had taught at the school, her mother's contribution had not been forgotten. "Many people from the Mount Arthur school were at her funeral, and her educational and ambassadorial work was really highly valued," she said. An avid poet and member of the Northern Tasmanian Women Writers, Joan published several books of poetry during her lifetime and one novella - The Controlling Factor - which centred on her experience interacting with children with special needs. Her work was widely published in The Examiner and also by several poetry journals. After a life spent teaching history, Joan enrolled for her Masters in 2011 and went on to start her PhD in 2013. When she finally received her doctorate at the age of 90, she became the oldest PhD recipient in the history of the University of Tasmania. Her thesis drew on her work teaching poetry workshops at aged-care facilities and was entitled, "'I only look forward to Mondays', facilitating creative writing groups: Ageism, action and empowerment". Elected to the West Tamar Council in the early 1990s, Joan was a self-confessed 'greeny' and often advocated on behalf of the West Tamar surroundings she loved. She helped transform the Exeter tip into a transfer station and was instrumental in preserving the Supply Mill Ruins as a community park. READ MORE: Gift of jab for 16-year-olds Speaking of Joan's reputation among local governments, current West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said Joan continued to support women standing up for election, even after she'd stepped down as a councillor. "She really was an extraordinary, highly-intelligent, independent woman and compassionate as well. She had the most inquisitive mind and as a woman she was a trailblazer," she said. "Speaking as the president of the Local Government Association of Tasmania, anyone who crossed Joan's path had nothing but the highest regard for her," Cr Holmdahl added. According to those present, Joan's funeral was well attended and acted as a fitting tribute to her varied life, with attendees from local government, former school faculty, family and friends. Speaking to Joan's legacy, her son Richard impressed his mother's lifelong vibrancy and joie de vivre. "She had this incredibly happy face and big smile, she loved love and she was always positive. She always lived life to the full," he said. READ MORE: Barnes gets back to home roots with tour Likewise, her daughter Louise, believes her mother's impact on literature and the West Tamar community will live on for years to come. "She made a difference in people's lives. I think both in terms of teaching and pastoral work. She believed that given the opportunity, people can achieve their dreams and that meant a lot - particularly to women in local government," she said. Joan is survived by her three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/54f03e1b-02ef-469d-8854-21b9e85ff896.JPG/r0_173_4256_2578_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg