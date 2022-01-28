More than 200 Tasmanian businesses granted support for tough times

news, local-news, business, support, tasmania, firestorm, covid-19, staff, hospitality, state

More than 200 businesses have been granted financial assistance from the state government since applications for a new support program opened last week. The package, entitled the COVID-19 Business Support Program, was unveiled earlier this month by Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein and followed widespread calls for more support for the state's struggling businesses. READ MORE: State records lowest case numbers in weeks Under the plan, businesses that had suffered a 30 per cent drop in revenue over a set timeframe since borders opened would be eligible for up to $5000. Likewise, businesses that were substantially impacted by loss of staff due to COVID-19 close contact requirements are also able to apply for the grants. READ MORE: Mother-daughter tradition sees big scratchie win The program isn't capped and to-date has given out over $420,000 to businesses around the state. For comparison, since the start of the pandemic Tasmanian businesses have received more than $160 million in pandemic-related support. The new round of support, which had not been outlined ahead of borders reopening, arrived after weeks of turmoil for Tasmanian businesses. The highly transmissible Omicron strain left many businesses shorthanded while staff were isolating and - in some cases - led to some establishments temporarily shutting up shop. Businesses have also been facing high levels of COVID-19 hesitancy among patrons, a trend noted by co-owner of Firestorm Tacos and Bar Paul Fielding. "There's still tourists around and people are eating out but it feels like that [less locals] in the shops and in the streets," he said. READ MORE: Australian singer to take a step back after tour That said, Mr Fielding believes that reopening borders on December 15 was the right move. "I would much rather be in this sort of downturn with a light at the end of the tunnel than in Western Australia where they've pulled the opening date and businesses have no idea what's going on," he added. When the premier initially announced the plan he noted that the state government would consider expanding the support if needed at a later date. Thus far, there has been no firm indication that the program, which is scheduled to close to applications on February 9, will be extended or expanded. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

