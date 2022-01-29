sport, cricket,

Launceston's hopes of retaining their Greater Northern Cup title will be aided by the return of several key figures in time for the rematch of last season's grand final. In a weekend that will see teams juggle their two-day commitments alongside their Greater Northern Cup efforts, except Launceston who have the bye, this weekend shapes as one of the busiest on the calendar. Given the amount of cricket spread across two days, little wonder that all the teams are thankful to have their Greater Northern Raiders players available. By coincidence two of the teams most advantaged by that availability, Launceston and Westbury, will go head-to-head for a grand final berth at Ingamells Oval. Both sides are likely to be at full strength due to the Raiders' inclusions for this fixture, with squad selection to be left later than usual as teams mull over their options. Launceston are unfazed despite the unenviable task of facing the top side at home for a grand final berth. "We're feeling pretty good actually, we've got all the Raiders boys available which is really exciting to see us with our full team for the first time this year," Lions' coach Andy Gower said. "Westbury beat us in the one day game before Christmas, we let that one slip that day and we're pretty keen to defend our title. "As the defending title holders we'd be disappointed if we didn't get the chance to defend the title. The Lions are expected to be able to welcome back the likes of Dravid Rao and Charlie Eastoe as well as captain Alistair Taylor and spinner Will Bennett. After the Raiders claimed the first piece of silverware in the team's history this week, Launceston has a positive vibe heading into the crunch fixture. "They're doing some good work at the higher end coming off a successful Twenty20 game, they're full of good spirits," Gower said. "We're really excited obviously to get our captain Alistair Taylor back and we know about the leadership that Charlie brings to the rest of the team as well, it allows the other guys to play the role we want them to play." Westbury have set the pace throughout the Greater Northern Cup and are the only undefeated team in the competition. Despite the enviable record, the Shamrocks will be further strengthened by the likely return of their Raiders players, Jonathon Chapman and Oliver Wood. Westbury captain Daniel Murfet is eager to see what the Shamrocks look like at full-strength given their strongest side claimed the Twenty20 Cup already this season. "It's something we target every year, it's a big, big part of our season and preparations is the Greater Northern Cup," he said. "We've got to make sure that we're playing really good cricket and step up to another level." The other semi-final fixture will see Riverside travel up the coast to take on Burnie, who are flying the flag for the North-West in the finals campaign. Both sides boast a strong bowling unit with Riverside leading the competition for wickets-taken (81) with Burnie second-best with 79 wickets so far. Interestingly, Burnie are the most frugal team in the competition having recorded 1244 runs against, which is easily clear of second-best Westbury (1357). While Riverside will have most of their focus on their two-day match-up against South Launceston, the Blues are eager to go one better than last season's semi-final appearance. Riverside coach Lyndon Stubbs is aware his side cannot afford to take the Hurricanes lightly in the semi-final fixture. "We'll approach it with the same intensity as we do most games against the Hurricanes, if we execute what our plans are and focus for the 100 overs, we should be confident of a result," he said.

