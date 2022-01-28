Pre-election promises earmark $8m for Perth and Campbell Town

news, local-news, lyons, campbell town, roads, perth, upgrades, labor

The federal opposition has committed to splashing $8 million in Perth and Campbell Town if they can form a government after the upcoming election. Under the plans, Main Road in Perth and High Street in Campbell Town will be redeveloped with an emphasis on the safety and livability of the towns' central roads. READ MORE: State records lowest case numbers in weeks Ballarat MHR and Labor's spokesperson on regional development Catherine King was in the electorate of Lyons to make the commitment on Friday. "Since the bypass has gone in, we want to put the heart back into this community," she said. Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles OAM said the proposed funding would go towards improving the roads' pedestrian crossings and increase economic activity. "Perth has a lovely ambiance now the highway traffic is not going through the centre and we need to invigorate the town centre and make it functional," she said. Details of the funding remain unclear, with Cr Knowles noting that the council was likely to contribute some of the proposed funds. Cr Knowles also noted that Perth has an estimated population of 3000 which is expected to double in the next decade, further increasing the need for a substantial redevelopment. READ MORE: Mother-daughter tradition sees big scratchie win Labor Lyons MHR Brian Mitchell impressed the community-driven nature of the project. "This has been driven from the community up. We're not trying to impose anything here," he said. The commitment arrives ahead of an upcoming federal election in which the hotly-contested seat of Lyons is likely to plan a crucial role. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

