news, local-news,

Patients at the Beaconsfield District Hospital are being moved to other hospitals across the North after a storm damaged the building. Eighteen people were evacuated from the hospital earlier this afternoon. There are no injuries and all are safe and in a stable condition. READ MORE: Offers over $10m expected as country estate returns to market Regional Health Commander Dr Peter Renshaw said none of the patients are COVID-19 postive. 'As a precaution patients are being relocated to George Town, Scottsdale, Deloraine, Campbell Town and the Launceston General Hospital," he said. "Transport is being arranged and the move will be undertaken over the coming few hours. "The families and next of kin of the patients are being contacted to advise where the patients are being taken. The removal of patients and staff will allow emergency crews to assess the situation." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154260876/3277dcd3-d0bc-4598-8c65-034a27d2b679.jpg/r12_286_5482_3376_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg