sport, cricket,

Tasmanian representatives Tim Ward and Elyse Villani have been acknowledged for their terrific years with recognition in the domestic cricketer of the year awards. Ward, who made the move south from New South Wales, has been a mainstay at the top of the Tigers' order since debuting in April last year. The left-hander was presented his cap by UTAS teammate and former Australian Test captain Tim Paine and has not looked back, notching 506 runs at an average of 46, including a maiden century and three half-centuries. READ MORE: State records lowest case numbers in weeks The batter's century against Queensland came in his second Sheffield Shield match as he endured 461 minutes at the crease to post the game's highest score before backing it up with 81 in the second innings. The 23-year-old's run-scoring feats secured him the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year. "18 months ago, if you told me I'd win this award, I wouldn't have believed you. It's been quite surprising how fast I think I've grown as a cricketer since coming down to Tasmania and I'm honoured to receive the award," Ward said. "It means so much to win this award but when it's voted by the players it's extra special. 18 months ago, most of them wouldn't have known who I was. So for them to vote for me, it means a lot." Despite now wearing the Tigers' colours, Villani's feats with Victoria and the Melbourne Stars were recognised with the 32-year-old's back-to-back win of the Female Domestic Player of the Year award. "I am fortunate to play the sport I love for a living and am grateful to play alongside amazing teammates for incredible organisations, I feel lucky and humbled," she said. READ MORE: Mother-daughter tradition sees big scratchie win Villani moved across the Bass Strait to the Apple Isle in the off-season after being eager to bolster the 'world-class' program created by Tasmania coach Salliann Beams and the coaching staff. The Tigers will be hopeful Villani can rediscover the form that saw her make 1,050 runs at an average of 61.8 across 24 matches. "To know the program's in a really great space - it just means I can come over here and know my dreams and ambitions are being supported and I'm part of a world-class program," she said upon signing. "Because I feel like the program's in such a great space, it did make the decision a lot easier for me."

