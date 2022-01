news, local-news,

An East Coast woman has been slapped with a hefty fine after caught breaching quarantine restriction. Tasmania Police said the 22-year-old was a close contact of a known COVID-19 case and was required to quarantine for seven days after being in contact with the person. Despite this, she was stopped by police on Wednesday after the vehicle she was driving was found to be unregistered. Police said she was fined $778.50 for failing to comply with the direction of the Director of Public Health.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/c5f5ef08-11b0-40fd-9826-b0bc5f2f2283.jpg/r0_614_2487_2019_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg