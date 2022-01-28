news, local-news,

Musical theatre fans and industry professionals will be able to learn from and perform with Australian theatre talent in an annual Launceston event. The Australian Musical Theatre Festival has announced a program of workshops that will run as part of the festival in May. Headliner acts Paulini, Philip Quast and Chloe Dallimore will all be hosting workshops in the areas of their expertise including singing in contemporary styles, deepening connection to text and character, crucial areas of musical theatre, acting through song, and intimacy coordination. READ MORE: State records lowest case numbers in weeks Other theatre stalwarts from across Australia will be sharing their knowledge and skills on vocal health, acting in self tapes and wellbeing for artists through workshops too. Festival artistic director Tyran Parke said though people enjoyed watching musicals, the best way to learn was by doing. "That's why our workshops are so important. It gives attendees real-life experience, right in front of professionals, who can offer feedback, support and advice," he said. "It doesn't matter what level of experience someone has or which area they're interested in, everyone will be able to soak in some knowledge." Mr Parke said May, when the festival is due to begin, would be a good time for people to get back in a room and connect again through musical theatre. "If you're going to do a musical theatre festival right now, we want something that uplifts us," he said. "We want something that reminds us that we do get through things ... so all of the program has an underlying feeling of hope." READ MORE: Mother-daughter tradition sees big scratchie win Some of the program is direct about the message of hope such as the Hope Concert, other program events explore hope less overtly like in Songs for a New World. The festival will not only fill the Princess Theatre, but also the mall and laneways in Launceston to bring in all types of audiences and make the events accessible. "I think sometimes when people see the calibre of our headliner acts they kind of go, 'oh, I couldn't possibly be in a class with them', but we have structured our curriculum ... so that there is literally something for everyone," Mr Parke said. "I don't know anywhere else where you can get in a room with a range of people with such knowledge and you get to work with them and they get to know you." Auditions are open for those who want to attend a masterclass or perform on stage alongside some big names in the industry at the festival. For more information on the performances, auditions, or workshops visit amtf.org.au. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/9c470c92-a95b-438a-a1d6-153906492a04.jpg/r578_284_5000_2782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg