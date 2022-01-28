news, local-news,

Passionate skateboarders showed off their best ollies, flips and 180-degree spins at the Australia Skate Park competition, held at Royal Park on Friday afternoon. Presented by YMCA Action Sports, Skate Australia and the City of Launceston, the round is part of a national competition, with similar events being held in Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, the Northern Territory, the ACT and New South Wales. The event aims to bring communities together in a public space where they have the opportunity to feel connected, and celebrate the talents of local skate park users of all ages, genders and backgrounds. READ MORE: State records lowest case numbers in weeks The series encourages the positive skate park culture of support and inclusion in the skate competitions. Competitors accumulate points that form the League Ladders. The top 3 skateboarders from each state will be invited to compete in the Australian Skateboarding Leagues in Melbourne each March. Event spokesperson Russell Tatlow said that it was always great to see people come and take part. "It's always a pleasure, I love doing these events," he said. READ MORE: Mother-daughter tradition sees big scratchie win "It's so good to see younger riders, upcoming riders and then the experienced guys and girls flying out of the bowl and doing all these crazy tricks. It's brilliant. "I've been doing this for about five years now and I never get bored of it. It takes a lot of courage, more courage then I have got, to just go out there and give it your all." Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten was impressed with the talent displayed. "This is Launceston's turn as part of the national tour and is supported by the council and the YMCA," he said. READ MORE: Offers over $10m expected as country estate returns to market "People are able to come here with their skateboards, bikes and roller-blades and have a fun time, it's a great event featuring young kids all the way up to adults. "The skate park here is an extremely important facility, so it's something that we know people want more of, in terms of events like this that use our great facilities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/05770737-0c23-4fb4-be19-e75b136d1353.jpg/r11_260_4989_3072_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg