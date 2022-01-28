newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As New Town and the Greater Northern Raiders played out their Twenty20 match on January 23, the Bucks' win also coincided with the realisation of a long-held dream for one person. Bibek Sedhai set a goal to umpire a Cricket Tasmania Premier League game within five years, but such was the 28-year-old's aptitude for the craft, he achieved it within a year. Sedhai had been plugging away at his trade in the NTCA for quite some time as a common fixture in first-grade games last season as well as umpiring the second-grade grand final. READ MORE: State records lowest case numbers in weeks After roughly 55 games at NTCA level, Sedhai got the call he had been dreaming of on a Wednesday afternoon as he drove through the streets of Launceston. "I was so surprised because I didn't know who was playing ... I was so nervous to be honest at the time and I turned up to UTAS and it was Raiders and New Town that was playing," he said. "Absolutely I enjoyed it, I loved it to be honest, the first time I walked to the ground I was a bit nervous because that was my first game at UTAS." After standing at the NTCA No.1 and Ingamells Oval, the wider, modern expanses of UTAS Stadium was a shock to the system for the man who hails from Chitwan in Nepal. "Just seeing the ground, it was huge, I have been umpiring in the NTCA in Westbury, all over Launceston but this was my first time there so I was a bit nervous," he said. "Hopefully next year I'll get a regular game in CTPL." READ MORE: Mother-daughter tradition sees big scratchie win Despite being a world away from his hometown village, Sedhai remains close with his family and friends who have proudly tracked the progress of Tasmania's only Nepalese umpire. "I explained in my own language and they said it was very good what I was doing," he said. "I wasn't expecting to be an umpire when I came here for the first time ... but a lot of people knew my interest in cricket, other players, my family, the [Launceston] Cricket Club and my supporters pushed me to umpire here," he said. "As the days goes on as the experience goes on I was happy, very happy." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/41f86673-5358-42dc-b2ae-ecccc8f4aa5b.jpg/r0_280_5500_3388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg