A mountain of hard work is the secret to Felicity Wilson-Haffenden's rise up the cycling ranks in the past 18 months. The 16-year-old Hobart resident has been riding most days in the lead up to the AusCycling Tasmania Track State Championships at the Silverdome this weekend. Not only will riders be competing for the sprint, individual pursuit, time trial and keirin state titles, they'll also be trying to make the Tasmanian team for the national track cycling championships in Brisbane in March. Wilson-Haffenden, who is racing in the under-19s women's category, would love to make the team for nationals. "I'm pretty excited, a bit nervous but I'm pretty keen to try and put out some good times," she said. READ MORE: Tigers back on park, dangerous ACL spinner in for vital match-up While the teenager will tackle all the events this weekend, she said the individual pursuit was her favourite. "I like being on the track by myself and just going as hard as I can for as long as I can," she said. The multi-talented athlete is also a keen hockey player and has played at national level throughout her teens. She feels there are aspects of her hockey career which have complemented her cycling, including an awareness of the hard work and commitment required to compete at a high level. The promising athlete started to take an interest in cycling about 18 months ago. She and her dad would go for rides during one of the COVID lockdowns. Things have moved fast since and Wilson-Haffenden admits "it's been a whirlwind". The young gun's biggest win to date came about a month ago at the Launceston Wheelrace. She claimed fourth in the under-19s women's time trial and criterium at the national road cycling championships in Ballart about a fortnight ago. The teenager described that experience as a big learning curve as she hadn't competed at national level before. It gave her a chance to race against a slew of new faces. "I was a bit disappointed not to medal in the time trial but pretty happy to put out a good performance," she said. "That was my first ever criterium. So it was a bit of a go in and see how you go." The emerging cyclist can be spotted on the roads around Hobart whether on the New Town track or heading to Richmond. She gets her trackwork done at the Silverdome. Wilson-Haffenden praised her Tasmanian Institute of Sport coach Belinda Goss. "She's really good. I've had a lot of support even from just all the boys (at the TIS), they teach me things pretty quickly," she said. The cyclist said her parents, Caroline and Scott, had also been a big support. Burnie's Will Eaves, also part of the TIS program, is pumped to get some track racing in at the state event. The up-and-coming cyclist was part of the TIS group which won silver in the under-19s team pursuit at nationals last year. The 17-year-old, who will compete in the under-19s men's, is mentored by his long-time coach Janelle Smith as well the TIS's Matthew Gilmore and Goss. Eaves' most recent track meet was at the Burnie wheelrace on New Year's Eve. He also went to the road cycling nationals and placed fifth in the under-19s men's time trial and 14th in the road race. "I was very happy with my results, it was more than what I expected I would do," he said. "I guess all the work I put in finally started to pay off." The teenager has been putting in six days a week on the bike and two days in the gym. He tends to tick the legs over at Gunns Plains or Riana. Eaves is hoping to churn out solid results this year as he pursues the goal of being part of a trip to Europe. "It helps with selection for the worlds and this Europe under-19 squad they're taking - they're taking a whole bunch of track and road endurance cyclists," he said. "These results would really help with my selection." Eaves who has been riding for about two-and-a-half years said he enjoyed the camaraderie of the sport. "There's a good bunch of people around it," he said. "I just like going out for long training rides and I find it good fun just in the races." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

