From the editor's desk

Good morning, We have watched COVID case numbers drop to the lowest they have been in nearly a month this week, and more positive patients released from ICU. And as the daily updates continue to roll in, the state government appears to be slowly reducing its direct management of the spread. On Thursday we learned there would be a review into the use of the Check in TAS app, and testing continues to be primarily through RAT kits, rather than Public Health PCR tests. So while the state government continues to reinforce the message that they are "keeping Tasmanians safe", the responsibility has well and truly fallen on Tasmanians themselves. This may seem like a cop out, but it makes sense if the plan is to move towards eventually treating COVID just like any other respiratory illness. It has been heartwarming to see Tasmanians coming together to ensure vulnerable people are still taken care of while the virus remains a threat to them. Many are already stepping up to the plate and filling in gaps since borders opened, restrictions relaxed, and information from Public Health reduced, including a Facebook group that allows Tasmanians to share their check-in history when they test positive, and a discussion during the City of Launceston council meeting to create a vulnerable people register. The Facebook group has also been raising money to deliver care packages to vulnerable Tasmanians. It is a sign that Tasmanians are willing to join together to help each other "live with COVID". And has been a positive message during what was a difficult week for many in the North, with the loss of a life at Cataract Gorge. The tragedy which unfolded across Tuesday and Wednesday has undoubtedly impacted all involved, including the emergency services and search and rescue volunteers. Our thoughts go out to the young woman's family and friends, and anyone affected by this devastating incident. Melissa Mobbs, Deputy Editor