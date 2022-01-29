news, local-news,

A specialist respite and training centre proposed for Launceston is a step closer to realisation after changes to the proposal were made in hopes of securing federal funding. Last year Community Care Tasmania announced its plans to develop the Respite and Training Centre for Excellence at Technopark Drive in Kings Meadows. The proposed centre was designed as a joint training and care facility for carers and support workers, working predominantly in the age care sector, but its future was left in doubt after missing out on vital funding. After missing out on a required $1 million in federal funding, CCT chief executive Wendy Mitchell said it was unlikely the centre would proceed without the organisation unable to secure the funds elsewhere. Despite the setback, CCT did not abandon the project, instead the organisation sought expertise from external stakeholders to retool the original centre, in the hopes of securing the required capital from a new round of funding. "We were pretty disappointed after losing out on round four that was for sure," Ms Mitchell said. "We've picked our socks up and asked for feedback and they gave us the feedback. So we are really working to address those issues." Previously, the facility had the capacity for external RTOs to train 55 support workers completing their certificates II and III in aged care and or disability. Ms Mitchell said the federal government wanted more community return on investment and identified workforce as a key area to be addressed. On top of the 55 support workers, Ms Mitchell said CTT was in talks with the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation to train up to 25 nurses, as well as TasTAFE to train about 30 allied health workers. Ms Mitchell said with the changes the project had received strong support from the health and training industry as well as broad support across the political spectrum. "I think people are showing a little bit more interest in it now because they realise with COVID that it should have been supported in the last round because then we could have been getting started," she said. With a budget of $4 million, CCT is seeking the final $1 million from the federal government after the state government provided a similar amount, with CTT raising the remaining $2 million in capital for the project. Despite the setback, Ms Mitchell is confident the changes to the centre will help the organisation secure the funding - with construction to begin once approved. The minute we get the notification that we were successful, we'll break ground because we've got all the approvals ready," she said. "Everything's completed, so we're ready." Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

