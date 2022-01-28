sport, local-sport,

There's no doubt Richie Porte will be looking forward to stage three of the Santos Festival of Cycling. The champion rider, who is enjoying his final season, will take on the 133-kilometre McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill route on Saturday from 11am. The 36-year-old has dominated Willunga, winning the stage the past seven of eight times. And there's anticipation about whether any of the Australian riders can get near his record time of six minutes and 34 seconds for the 3km climb at the finish. Porte, who is riding with the national squad Team Garmin-Australia, has been mentoring some promising young cyclists at this week's event. Fellow Aussie cycling stars Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Lucas Plapp have also been leading the squads. Plapp and Porte also both ride with INEOS Grenadiers. Team Garmin-Australia includes the 2021 under-19s Australian national team which features last year's junior men's time trial national champion Lachlan Miller as well as Aiden Sinclair and Tyler Tomkinson. There are also two first-year under-23 riders. One is Dylan George who won the 2021 junior men's national road race championship. The other is Zac Marriage who won a bronze medal in the under-23 men's road time trial at Ballarat this month. It's hard to know whether Porte, a 2020 Tour de France podium finisher, will push for Willunga victory again given his role this year. The cycling icon finished 39th in the 113km stage two of the road race from Mount Lofty to Woodside on Friday. He is 38th in the individual general classification. He finished 51st in the 114-kilomtre opening stage from Stirling to Lobethal on Thursday. He came 87th in Trek Night Riders men's criterium on Australia Day. Blake Quick won the second stage ahead of Cameron Scott and Ben Hill. Melbourne's James Whelan took out stage one, edging out runner-up Matt Dinham and third-place getter Hill in a sprint finish. The Santos Festival of Cycling, a National Road Series event, has replaced the cancelled Tour Down Under.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/76860279-92c3-4359-a9a3-ac45fb671239.jpg/r594_1248_5079_3782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg