Something in the Valley is the latest event to fall victim to cancellations in 2022. Organisers took to Facebook first on January 23 and again on Thursday to announced the cancellation. "Something in the Valley won't be going ahead, sorry all. Tickets will be refunded and the event may be rescheduled for later in the year. We didn't sell enough tickets unfortunately," the post said. READ MORE: Changes to Check In TAS app under consideration The music, dancing and food event was due to be held in the Meander Valley Hall on January 29 from 4pm until midnight. The event was also offering free camping and a lucky door prize. The line-up included names such as Delilah McGill, Elliot Courtnage, Tom Vincent, Thomas Mitchell and Henry Rippon, Little Island, The Middle River Band, and Raccoon Dog. Organisers had previously said say they needed more ticket sales or the event would be cancelled.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/da5cef31-6690-4b66-ba6f-63d1b0a931d2.jpg/r9_208_3991_2458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg