A Kings Meadows man who broke into the Kempton Post office twice while the proprietor and his wife slept in a nearby room was sentenced in the Supreme Court of Tasmania to 20 months jail. Matthew Richard Law, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of stealing on March 20 2021. He also pleaded guilty to possession of methylamphetamine. The court heard that Law had a drug debt which he paid off immediately after the theft of $12, 650 from the post office. Justice Tamara Jago said they were serious crimes which were deliberate and premeditated. She said that the burglary must have been very distressing for the man and his wife. Law woke the man first and told him that he wanted money from the safe. He said he did not know the password. "He was woken and made to unlock a safe," Justice Jago said. "It must have been a most distressing situation to be woken in the middle of the night to masked burglars, making demands." The court heard that Law went to the post office on March 19 and made a bogus request to withdraw $5400 in cash in order to ascertain whether it held enough cash for his purposes. In the early hours of March 20 Law entered the post office and stole a number of items including keys to the front door, a cash register which contained approximately $100 and 24 non-activated phone credit vouchers. The telephone line was disconnected. "You also made an attempt to remove the safe which was present but you were unsuccessful in doing this by yourself," Justice Jago said. Law phoned a friend, a Mr Large, and told him to come and help him remove the safe. "At approximately 4.09am you returned to the post office," she said. "You and another unidentified accomplice (not Mr Large) put on face coverings and re-entered the premises through the front door using the keys you had previously stolen. "Upon re-entry, either you or your accomplice disabled the telephone in the residence. As you were removing the safe, you heard a noise in the rear bedroom. You entered the bedroom and found Mr Cook asleep. He was woken and told that he would be "taken 40 kilometres in to the bush and dumped there" if he did not open the safe. Law and his accomplice stole mobile phones belonging to the proprietors in order to stop them ringing police. The wife drove to the home of the local police officer and told them what happened. Justice Jago backdated the sentences to March 21, 2020 when Law was taken into custody. Law did not identify his accomplice.

