Councils around Tasmania were "strongly encouraged" by the premier to ban the use of jumping castles and zorb balls earlier this month. In a letter to Christina Holmdahl, president of the Local Government Association of Tasmania and West Tamar Council mayor, Premier Peter Gutwein urged councils to ban large inflatables on their land. Immediately after the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy in December the state government banned the use of jumping castles, zorb balls and similar large recreational inflatables on Crown land and at state schools. "The ban is important to ensure the safety of children and young people, and also to minimise the risk of trauma to children, families and friends should they see such activities," Mr Gutwein said in his letter to Cr Holmdahl. "I strongly encourage local government to adopt similar measures to prohibit the use of [large inflatables] on land owned or controlled by councils. "I see this as an important interim measure until such time as all associated safety issues are thoroughly reviewed." Cr Holmdahl said LGAT had not yet met to discuss the suggestion, but she believed Mr Gutwein's letter was appropriate. "When a tragedy like this happens it is obvious that... a link in the chain has been broken. "I think it's very important that we do review this situation." She also said the West Tamar Council had been supportive of the motion, and expected that "common sense would prevail" across the local government sector. The letter was distributed widely to councils around Tasmania, and this week the Waratah-Wynyard Council was one of the first to enact the suggested ban. "It is our responsibility as a community to help minimise the trauma of those affected by this tragedy by banning the use of large inflatables at this time," Mayor Robby Walsh said on Tuesday. "Until safety measures are thoroughly reviewed, the ban on jumping castles, zorb balls and the like will remain." On Thursday, Cr Walsh confirmed the decision had been informed by Mr Gutwein's suggestion. He said as well as being a prudent safety measure, it was symbolic of the support the council was offering to Devonport and the families of the children who died in the Hillcrest tragedy. "We thought we would strengthen what the state government had already done," Cr Walsh said. "It was no problem, and there was not much of a discussion." He said he also expected other councils around Tasmania to implement the ban.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NQiJDXf4NWnExqjD6zCrvn/611e5ca1-dcaa-4369-81c9-5c92a658bab0.JPG/r0_198_3891_2396_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg