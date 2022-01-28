Around the Garden

community,

Sow seeds of cauliflower, cabbage and broccoli now for a winter harvest. Carrots can be sown into soil that has been well cultivated to a fine tilth. A bed that has previously grown cabbages is ideal. Water soil the day before planting to aid germination, then plant seed into shallow drills with rows spaced 15 centimetres apart, depending on the variety. Sprinkle the seeds thinly along the row then gently backfill with soil to cover the seeds. Carrot seeds are very small so to make sowing easier, mix with dry sand to spread the seeds out. 'All seasons' is a good all rounder with large, crunchy, orange roots and is relatively disease resistant. For pots plant the shorter 'Chantenay' varieties. Nothing is more cheerful than nasturtiums rambling through the garden or tumbling out of hanging baskets where their open, single or double flowers in bright, clear colours of red, orange, yellow, brown and pink are an endless source of enjoyment in the summer garden. To keep them looking good, water well and feed with a fertiliser low in nitrogen. Potted liliums that have finished flowering and are growing in a good mix can be left in their pots to flower for another season. After this they can be removed and planted into the garden. Liliums are heavy feeders so an application of bulb fertiliser or blood and bone meal should be applied in early spring and as the flower buds form. To create a successful perennial border to provide colour and interest between spring and summer, a good tip is to select a few plants then repeat them in groups of three or five throughout the border. Select plants with varying heights so taller ones can be positioned at the back with smaller ones to the front. It's also important to choose plants that compliment one another and will happily grow in that particular position. Whether planting a new or rejuvenating an existing perennial border now is a good time to start planning and preparing ready for the groundwork in late winter and spring. Remove suckers from rose bushes as soon as they appear. They always grow from below the point where the rose was budded onto its rootstock and are noticeably different to the budded variety in that the leaflets are smaller. Don't confuse suckers with basal or watershoots which are strong, valuable growths sent up from above the point of union.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/1f55bce3-d428-4129-a77a-a71ce942eb10.jpg/r0_26_500_308_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg