Chives offer flavoursome function and lovely form

community,

Chives, Allium schoenoprasum, have been grown for centuries and are one of the essential herbs in French cuisine where their mildly onion-flavoured leaves compliment fish, poultry, potato, egg and cheese dishes. Their subtle flavour also makes an excellent standby when onions may be too strong or hard to digest. As an ornamental plant their value is frequently seen as small decorative edging plants for herb and vegetable gardens where their pest repellent qualities are another bonus. The pom-pom, lilac flowers which appear in summer and attract bees have a role in the making of blossom vinegars and rustic dried floral arrangements. Botanically chives are an aromatic grass and the most delicately flavoured member of the onion family. When young they resemble tufts of fine grass and as they mature the leaves become circular and hollow with a distinct onion flavour. Garlic chives or Chinese chives look similar to chives when they are young, but as they mature the leaves become broad and flat, light green in colour with a flavour that is characteristic of garlic, only milder. The flowers begin to bloom in summer with white starry clusters at the top of long, round stems which are strong and tough and not suitable for eating. Chives are fairly cold tolerant and do best in well-drained soil, rich in organic matter, with a pH of 6 to 7, in a sunny to semi-shaded position. Perennial in habit chives are easy to propagate by seed or division of clumps. In winter the tops wither and turn brown then in September they begin to shoot again which is the best time to divide the crowded clumps. All chives can be raised easily from seed planted in spring in shallow drills or a pot containing a good quality seed-raising mix. Autumn sowing is also possible where the winters are mild. When the seedlings have passed the stage when they no longer look like fine grass, plant them out into the garden or into 15 centimetre pots. Chives form a small bulb so when planting allow about six to eight bulbs to a clump keeping the clumps 30 centimetres apart. It is important not to let the clumps get too large as the centre will die out due to a lack of nourishment. Chives, if allowed to flower profusely, can exhaust the plants so pick off the flower buds as they appear. Watered well chives will reward the gardener with healthy plants, especially if a little decayed compost is occasionally dug into the soil. When gathering chives do not cut the leaves with scissors as this causes them to die back on the tips leaving an ugly brown edge, so to avoid this pick the leaves with your fingers. Continuous picking promotes new growth. Finely chopped chives make the perfect garnish for cream soups and chowders and add colour to Hollandaise sauce. To give a salad an added boost sprinkle with a combination of chopped chives, mint and parsley. To store, wrap in a damp paper towel, put in an unsealed plastic bag and place in the crisper section of the refrigerator where they should keep for a week. February 12: The Annual Tasmanian Cactus & Succulent Exhibition and Sales, Australian Italian Club, 414 Westbury Road, Prospect, 10am-4pm. Entry $2 with proceeds going to charity. Daily: Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden, Burnie, 9am-4pm. Tea room open 9.30am-4pm. This 11ha woodland garden features over 24,000 related plants. Flower shows and garden clubs: Meetings have been cancelled until further notice due to COVID concerns.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/96817825-c33a-4e75-b3c8-2c2ed1f25d89.jpg/r0_213_4288_2636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg