A Tasmanian woman has used her skills and passion for science and technology to take home the major prize of $10,000 as part of a nationwide competition. Meg Phillips received the honour as part of Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow competition, which encourage young Australians with a passion for creativity and problem solving to create an idea to make a better world. READ MORE: Century-old war medals found, relatives urged to collect The competitions aim was to inspire the next generation of innovation and get more young people interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Ms Phillips said her winning idea stemmed from thinking about the environmental issues faced in Tasmania. "Roadkill is a huge issue here in Tasmania and just before I entered I went to Bonorong Wildlfie Sanctuary in Hobart, so that gave me the idea of how much Tasmania's endangered animals are at risk of being roadkill." READ MORE: Launceston's newest restaurant hopes to spark industry change Stumbling upon the competition on the internet by chance, Ms Phillips realised she could use her skills to make a difference. "I saw the competition pop up on my Facebook one day and the brief was to use STEM to come up with an idea to help the local community and I love that kind of stuff. I was at work and I had been working with radio frequency identification technology and it triggered my idea," she said. "The idea was to use the RFID tags and pop those on cars and then along the roads there would be poles or bollards that would have an RFID sensor and would pick up when that car comes within range and that would then trigger a speaker of frequency to alert the animals that a car was approaching. READ MORE: Investigation into Devonport boat crash and impact of spill continues "I have always loved science and engineering and I am in my honours year of that degree at university where we are making gadgets and I am interested in using technology to help the environment." Ms Phillips said that she was excited when she received a call and was told she had won. "My phone rang and it was an unknown number and I usually don't answer those calls, but I had a good feeling about it," she said. "I was just so happy and excited. I called all my family and friends. I was over the moon."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/417a0446-e9c3-47a9-89fc-cae96b5946d6.jpg/r0_165_1060_764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg