Conscription always inspires a conflict of interests

comment, opinion,

Would you go to war, voluntarily or as a conscript? Would you become a conscientious objector, or a draft dodger as they say in the US? Don't dismiss it as an irrelevancy. Have a look around. Ukraine is a powder keg and a belligerent, determined China is bullying Taiwan. The US and its NATO allies are arming Ukraine and marshalling their own troops, while Russia has 100,000 troops massed on the Ukrainian border. Various websites suggest the US could defeat China or Russia individually in a shoot out, but would be struggling if these authoritarian regimes together picked a fight and forced the US into a conflict on two fronts. Both China and Russia know they are super powers and pose a formidable threat to the West because of their military might. They were at loggerheads for decades but now they are allies. Dangerous, determined and deadly allies. Russia wants the Ukraine and China wants Taiwan. Their military technology is now on a par with the US. Yes, the drums of war are beating. So, would you take up arms if asked or ordered to? In World War I Billy Hughes' Labor government fractured after he tried twice to introduce conscription via two referendums that failed. In World War II PM Bob Menzies introduced conscription but only for the home front. His successor, Labor PM John Curtin, extended this deployment to countries close to Australia. Conscription was introduced again in the Korean War. In the Vietnam War more than 15,000 Australian conscripts were deployed and 202 were killed, or almost 40 per cent of total Australian deaths in the Vietnam conflict. In the 1960s the Liberal government used a bingo-style draw out of a barrel to determine who was called up for National Service training, and ultimately Vietnam. The conscripts were dubbed "Nashos". When my term came in 1971, I can remember trembling as the dates were broadcast and I missed out by one. I shook with blessed relief. I had a row with my dad, who was a soldier, when I told him I would have become a conscientious objector if my number came up. My mate Chris Jackson was called up but thankfully he only got as far as boot camp when Gough Whitlam brought home the troops and axed conscription. One of my mates from school cadet days died in Vietnam. It brought it all crashing home in a proverbial body bag, and yet kids still play war and join the battle on computer games, like it's a turkey shoot. It's a weird thing, but I accepted back then why we were fighting in Vietnam, but the conscription issue prompted me to baulk at being forced to fight. Now we know that Vietnam was an unnecessary and massive waste of human life. Bit like all wars. More than 80 countries in the world have some form of compulsory military service. It would be a heartbreaking, bitter tragedy for a parent to learn how their child was killed in a war they were forced to fight. I've wondered whether I would join a dad's army for oldies if one existed in a contemporary conflict, where the latest weapons have perfect, precision accuracy. Life expectancy would be short. If the war turned nuclear life expectancy for the planet would be dreadfully short. Australia still retains residual powers for conscription to be revived, under the Defence Act 1903. All that is needed is a proclamation by the Governor General, It means the Prime Minister of the day wouldn't need to create a referendum or an Act of Parliament in order to get approval, because the paperwork still exists and has always existed. Older Australians reckon conscription should be revived to knock a bit of discipline into our reckless youth. It's usually older people who subscribe to this. Two years in the military certainly would be a defining experience for many of our wayward youth, but I fear that with a major conflict these poor souls would find themselves at the front. Don't get me wrong, I'm an unashamed patriot. I despise the belligerence of despots like Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, who ruthlessly oppress their own people in order to stay in power. If they flex their muscle because they think they can win a global war, all this talk of conscientious defiance may become irrelevant. It's a real dilemma. It was easy to defy conscription during the Vietnam War because it was a controversial conflict. Anti-war sentiment lingered over our commitment to war with Iraq. But what if there was a clear distinction between good and evil? What if China, Russia and their allies, like Iran and North Korea, attacked the West without being provoked and forced you to pick a side? Would you fight? Would you accept being drafted and being ordered to fight?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/5ef4bdf8-5595-41c3-9f52-9092fc52a13f.jpg/r0_278_4084_2585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg