Premier Peter Gutwein is hopeful that more public health measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 can be eased in "the coming months" as the state moves towards "living with COVID". He made the comments at a citizenship ceremony in Launceston on Wednesday, and reiterated on Thursday his confidence that case numbers had plateaued and more consideration could be given to the next phase. Public Health is reviewing the potential scaling back of Check-in TAS to only be used in high risk settings such as aged care, hospitals, large venues and events. READ MORE: Council to consider pausing e-scooter trial Mr Gutwein said he was hopeful that restrictions could ease further. "In terms of the future, I would hope that in coming months we could be at a point where Public Health had the confidence to say that the incidents of COVID in our community is such that we can start to step back from some of the restrictions that we have in place," he said. "I'm quietly confident and optimistic that that's going to occur." READ MORE: Interstate woman found dead at Cataract Gorge The return of school on February 9 could be a key hurdle to overcome, with an uptick in cases expected. "I would fully expect that with the increased movement around schools that we might see a slight tick-up in cases as we move forward. That's to be expected, it's nothing to be concerned about," Mr Gutwein said. Daily new case numbers have remained around the 600-700 mark for a week, and active daily cases has been on a stead decline since a peak on January 11. Director of Public Health Mark Veitch was more circumspect, and was reluctant to predict what Tasmania's COVID measures could look like in the coming months. He has maintained his view that COVID would join the mix of other viruses that circulate in the community with seasonal peaks, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus among younger children. "We don't know yet what that looks like," Dr Veitch said. This was in contrast to the view of University of NSW professor of global biosecurity Raina MacIntyre, who provided modelling to the Tasmanian Government ahead of its December reopening. She warned against the view that COVID should be allowed to become "endemic". While cases have plateaued for over a week, Dr Veitch said he would still like to see a further reduction before considering changes to Public Health measures. "We would want to see a further drop in cases before I think I would recommend we take masks off," he said. READ MORE: Accused murderer appears in Devonport court "I think there's good evidence we've had from other jurisdictions' experiences that masks help and attenuate the transmission in communities. "So while we've still got a fair bit of transmission in communities, I think it's sensible that we wear masks in the settings where we're more likely to spread it to each other in public settings. "It's not so much a timeframe." Hospitalisations, intensive care admissions and deaths also lag behind case numbers, Dr Veitch said, although Tasmania had so far been below the national average on each metric. Three COVID-positive people have been confirmed to have died since the state reopened its borders on December 15.

