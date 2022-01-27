news, local-news,

A group of Launceston locals will don their best cricket whites, fake moustaches and wigs as they prepare to take part in the iconic Balfour Burn. Now in its fourth year, the iconic event is set to be held on March 22, with registrations now open for those hoping to conquer the challenge. There will be numerous different races throughout the afternoon, with sections such as elite runners, primary school-aged kids, teens, walkers, prams, pets and cyclists. Event organiser Danielle Blewett said the Boonie Burn, which encourages participants to dress up as Tasmanian cricket legend David Boon for a good cause, would be one of those waves. "If we get enough Boonies registered, we will stage a special Boonie Burn wave,'' she said. "Come along as your Best Boonie, with your mo, your whites and your wit, with the best Boonie to win a slab of beer from Van Diemen Brewing. "The Best Boonie will be judged by St.Giles chief executive, Andrew Billing. "Like the great man himself, the Best Boonie won't be afraid of a little hill," Ms Blewett said. Scott Gelston from the Balfour Burn Committee said it would prove a steep task. "The Balfour Burn is a 420-metre run up Balfour Street, one of Launceston's steepest streets," he said. "It has a 25 per cent gradient so it rises 60 metres over the course of that run. "It's a personal challenge and the event is structured in a way that elite runners, cyclists, but also families and children are able to take part. It's a way of challenging themselves, getting a good workout and being part of a great community event." Mr Gelston said the event was an important day of the year for the disability support service. "It's a great fundraiser for St Giles," he said. "We hope to have about 300 participants and the funds raised support things that are extracurricular to the NDIS. "Things like they extra play equipment for our gyms and outdoor spaces, theatre equipment and lots of special activities like that. Mr Gelston said the David Boon inspired race came from one of the program leaders at St Giles. "Gerard runs Studio Space Inclusive Arts and he is a massive David Boon fan and thought it would be great to rope in some of Launceston's finest characters to run the hill and have some fun whilst raising money. " The 2022 Balfour Burn will be held on Sunday, March 22, starting at 1pm at the bottom of Balfour Street, with all participants to get a free Balfour Burn singlet. To register, visit the Balfour Burn event page at Trybooking.com.

