A Northern Tasmanian man and his dog found themselves in an unexpected predicament on Wednesday afternoon when they both became trapped in an abandoned mine shaft. Emergency services were called to a report of a man and his dog trapped near Highland Lakes Road at Golden Valley about 3.05pm on Wednesday. Kerry, his wife Susan and their dog, Luna, had been walking in the area, when Luna slipped down the mine shaft. Kerry climbed down the mine to retrieve Luna and both became stuck for several hours about 11 metres down the shaft. READ MORE: Changes to Check In TAS app under consideration TFS members from Launceston and Deloraine, with SES members from Meander Valley, conducted a rescue, bringing the pair to safety. Launceston Fire Station manager Adrian Gill said it was an unusual rescue. "We set up a system then lowered a firefighter down to get them both out," he said. "We don't really see many rescues like this, but we were happy to go help." Neither man or dog was injured. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

