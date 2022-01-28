The organic approach powering interest in a new energy option

comment, opinion,

The state government has an important public discussion paper out until mid-February on a well-used but low profile renewable energy resource: bioenergy/biomass/biogas www.recfit.tas.gov.au/consultation_and_community Tasmanians are handling the raw material for this energy most days in summer, filling up our green waste bins with biodegradable garden and food waste. For councils green waste is an important diversion from the local landfill because tip life increases while green waste is being turned into a useful and sustainable resource - commercial compost. Less landfill also means less methane gas emission - another destructive greenhouse gas. Around a quarter of councils in Australia collect green waste or FOGO. In Tasmania there is significant investment from all levels of government in improving and extending FOGO processing. At Dulverton Waste Management in Devonport infrastructure investment from all three levels of government will enable northern Tasmania's organic waste to be processed in a state-of-the-art facility. A similar investment is under way for councils in southern Tasmania. Bioenergy is also a product of green waste. Although Tasmania doesn't collect enough FOGO yet to produce both compost and renewable energy, the government believes it has a big future. New organic waste facilities under construction have the option for installing infrastructure add-ons down the track to produce bioenergy. This summer has seen both the Tasmanian and the federal governments release their plans for bioenergy growth. The state vision is broad and open for feedback from industry and the public. Agriculture, forestry and food manufacturing are looking at bioenergy as an available and renewable resource. Bioenergy created from these sources can be liquid fuel or gas, heating and cooling and electricity. Industrial boilers or kilns and anaerobic digesters already exist in Tasmania in brewing, meat and chocolate production, dairy and across timber and vegetable processing. New ventures such as FermenTas at West Tamar are already planning ways to include anaerobic digesters in their manufacturing process to reduce waste and produce green energy for their own use. The state government's draft bioenergy vision identifies significant potential in Tasmania. We currently produce 7.8 million tonnes of liquid organic waste and 1.4 million tonnes of solid organic waste annually which could be used for bioenergy and also used directly in our energy market and as a substitute for transport fuel and natural gas. We need more discussion about bioenergy. It has a low profile and current projects are not widely known. There has been rapid technology advancement in an industry which people once feared because of burning processes. For industries which have successful bioenergy ventures it has quickly become business as usual. Environmental commentators in the USA have concluded that despite the potential benefits of organic waste use, including environmental protection, investment and job creation, there are currently only 2200 operating biogas systems, less than 20 per cent of the total potential of the sector. The heating opportunity of biogas for cooler climate places like Tassie is enormous. The draft Tasmanian government vision includes one concrete action: allocating $100,000 to explore the potential of biogas to replace fossil fuel heating in government buildings in government-owned boilers. It also raises the prospect of using government procurement policy to promote bioenergy development. Industry wants more government-funded pilots in new building projects to confirm bioenergy potential and more demonstration projects in the food and agriculture sectors. The federal government's renewal energy agency (ARENA) is also promoting bioenergy options and encouraging greater collaboration across industry, better data collection and more discussion with consumers about the impact of bioenergy transport fuel sources. ARENA has built a big picture of opportunities based on international bioenergy achievements but has landed on organic waste as the best opportunity to develop bioenergy in Australia in the short term. The Tasmanian government's draft vision reflects this view. We have the added advantage of being readily able to appreciate the value of sustainable and effective heating by bio boilers compared to other states. Bioenergy facilities themselves need local community acceptance as well as understanding so a final vision for this sector needs a strong environmental regulatory framework and public transparency to ensure they become good neighbours.

