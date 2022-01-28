newsletters, editors-pick-list,

COVID safety packs for public, independent and Catholic schools as well as childcare and early learning centres will be distributed next week. Premier Peter Gutwein on Thursday said every child in either of these settings would receive two rapid antigen tests, a mask and COVID safety information in their pack. He said schools and early learning centres would also receive an ongoing supply of RATs and masks for students, teachers and carers. READ MORE: Changes to Check In TAS app under consideration Mr Gutwein said supplies for early childhood education and care centres would be available on Monday by a click and collect system from a number of distribution points. "Direct postal and courier services will be in place for regional and remote centres," he said. Mr Gutwein said government was working with Catholic and independent schools on the supply of RATs, masks and other COVID resources. READ MORE: Council to consider pausing e-scooter trial He said as parents turned up to schools to collect text books and supplies, they would receive a back-to-school pack in many cases. Applications to WorkSafe Tasmania for critical worker exemptions for workers deemed to be close contacts to COVID-19 cases will open to teachers among other professions from Friday. To be exempt under the scheme, a worker must be fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. READ MORE: Interstate woman found dead at Cataract Gorge They are not able to attend their worksite unless they have returned a negative COVID-19 test for each day that they are required to isolate. Health Department deputy secretary Dale Webster said it was important for parents to book their child in for a first dose of COVID-19 vaccination before they returned to the classroom. He said there were bookings available at state vaccination clinics this week in Ulverstone, Burnie, Devonport and next week in Smithton and South Launceston. Mr Webster said the department would make an assessment when school returned as to whether there was a need to put a clinic in a school. He said bookings at state clinics for the second dose had been set up in a way that was convenient to parents with evening and weekend bookings. Mr Gutwein said there would be no disciplinary action against parents and carers who chose not to send their children to school due to COVID safety fears. "What I would say though to parents is that the advice that we have, the very strong advice, is the best place for a child for their learning and their wellbeing is at school," he said. "If need be, we will ensure that every child can have access to the virtual learning centre." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/d2dd2592-0bb8-4947-9a82-2772e25a4cda.PNG/r0_2_881_500_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg