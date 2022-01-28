Vulnerable the priority for organisation during pandemic

comment, opinion,

As we head into 2022, the reality of living with COVID-19 - now in its third year - is hitting home in the Tasmanian community sector. At Community Based Support, we have lived our lives and delivered our services to more than 2500 vulnerable Tasmanians - aged care and disability clients - following the advice of Public Health. We are also supportive of the Gutwein Liberal government's overall direction - Tasmania needs to move on with its open border policy - but we need to recognise that the playing field remains challenging and such action has consequences. Understandably, there is a national focus on what occurs in residential aged care, but at Community Based Support we must concentrate on keeping clients safe in their own homes. Many of our clients - like thousands of other Tasmanian families - want to see family and friends from interstate. But concurrently, they are anxious about receiving visitors in their homes. Some of them are also putting their regular supports on hold to avoid contact with people, which is concerning to us at Community Based Support because we need to ensure the health and wellbeing of those clients. What consumes us in 2022 is what consumes the rest of the state in whatever industry or sector in which you are operating - contracting COVID-19. We have clients and staff contracting the virus and having to isolate, as well as their close contacts. For Community Based Support, this means constant roster changes for support staff, last-minute cancellations for both clients and staff, and rostering and coordination teams working in a challenging and constantly changing environment. In some circumstances, this means paying salaries without associated government funding because of those last-minute roster changes and no outputs being delivered. I am extremely proud that Community Based Support has continued to service our clients, whether they are have contracted COVID-19 or not. I want to pay tribute to our staff - and to all in our sector statewide - who continue to do their job, because it's their job. Our staff are dedicated to caring for the vulnerable, particularly when they are ill. They do so at their own risk, albeit with extensive training in the proper use of PPE. That extra training is another expense that falls on the not-for-profit sector. Our community-based support workers fall into a similar category of frontline workers across Australia. They turn up to work in these challenging times and care for the people, our clients, with whom they have built strong and lasting relationships. Like many other community sector organisations, we have a range of staff levels - full-time, part-time and casual. Many of our workers work across several related and non-related sectors and industries. What becomes difficult is when staff with COVID-19 have to cease work. Some, without entitlements, don't get paid, also the case for our casual staff who fall sick with the virus. We understand this creates great anxiety for people with families to care for and bills to pay, which have to go on hold until they are well again. We acknowledge that the government now has more pandemic relief payment options available which must be applied for. As mentioned, in the community care sector, we try to assist one another through COVID-19. But the difficulty is that we are all in the same situation - the potential option of "sharing" resources in itself creates more risks with having workers across different settings, particularly residential aged care and community care. Another issue for some is that the costs associated with PPE - quite significant with a workforce of 350-plus for us - are not funded by government in community care settings. Prior to COVID-19 becoming our day-to-day reality in 2020, workforce pressures - as in shortages - were already an issue. Like the rest of Australian society, this has been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic. Some days, we are forced into a position of having to prioritise clients to receive care based on the level of care they are receiving. We will only do this if an alternative is available for our clients. For example, if there is family who can help with shopping we will drop that client on that day or week and focus on another client who needs personal care and other high end supports. Again, this is not a complaint, just one of the many issues we - and others in our sector - will continue to try to overcome as COVID-19 maintains its significant presence in our community. What we will do is keep doing our best to service our clients. We will continue to follow Public Health advice. And we will get through this.

