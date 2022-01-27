Action is super-sized for huge national title at Latrobe

sport, local-sport,

The biggest meeting of the season, the Australian Super Sedan Championship, roars into action this Friday and Saturday night at Latrobe Raceway. The North-West Coast venue will witness two epic nights of racing as 33 of Australia's best super drivers are revved up and raring to go after enduring several big weeks of racing in preparation for this weekend. The championship was last run two seasons ago with Darren Kane winning his fourth crown. He announced his retirement in May last year but Adam Beechey has convinced him to come out of retirement, giving him his car and crew. Kane ran on Tuesday at Carrick and within four laps was matching car speed with the field. With Beechey's equipment at his disposal, a fifth championship is not out of the question. Local legend Callum Harper has been in fine form winning the Grand Prix, Grand National and Tribute Race for Ian Beechey. Harper has not had an easy time of it, facing incredible pressure from the best in the business, however the two-time champion is extremely hard to beat on his home track. Matt Pascoe is a three-time champion winning his second title at this track in 2015. Pascoe also won the Tasmanian Super Sedan Championship at Carrick at the start of the month and is always a tough competitor. Pascoe senior has his two sons Brad and Zac also competing. Another three-time champion is Victorian ace Mick Nicola and while his last championship win was 20 years ago, he showed he is still highly competitive. He recently wrecked his car and freighted his spare over from the mainland - talk about a man and his passion. He was immediately on the pace in the spare car, challenging hard for the win on Tuesday night against Harper and Latham. Steve 'The Joker' Jordan won an Australian title at this track in 2011 and the former Launceston driver, after repairing some mechanical issues, is confident he can challenge for the win. Queenslander Matt Williams has been a revelation, quickly garnering a strong local following as he loves to pass around the outside, caring less about reputations than charging to the front. If he can keep his car together he will be a considerable threat. His brother Leigh is also an extremely hard racer. Fellow Queenslander Michael Hally is fast and has quickly acclimatised to local racing conditions.' Tasmanian stars include Steve Latham who won the first two meetings of the year but admits he hasn't quite got the setup right in recent weeks, while Luke Gunn and Laura Davidson who led the state title three weeks ago could cause a major upset. David Nichols, Corey Smith and Marcus Alexander are also aggressive contenders. New South Wales' Andrew White is fresh from winning the K Rock Cup in Victoria and both he and Victorian star Jamie Collins could break though for their maiden Australian title. There's a huge support programme on both nights with super sedan heats on Friday and Saturday ahead of the big championship event. Racing starts at 6.30 Friday and 6pm on Saturday. This will definitely be a race meeting not to be missed.

