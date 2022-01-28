news, local-news,

The 31st Tamar Valley Folk Festival will be held in George Town this weekend. For more information on events and locations visit tamarvalleyfolkfestival.com. Catch all the action of the Gulf Western and Independent Oils Australian Super Sedan Title this weekend. For more information on tickets and details visit latrobespeedway.com.au/calendar. Every Saturday the tasty Harvest Market takes over the Cimitiere Street parking area to share fresh food and produce. Discover a wide range of vendors and local brands to support. Chilli FM is hosting a family-friendly event with food, music and good vibes on Saturday at Riverbend Park. Both sessions feature live music, Tasmanian Championship Wrestling, Xtreme Rides, show bags and sideshows. The second session will bring in the Summer Beats After Party. For more information visit the All Events website. An afternoon piano concert featuring local and up-coming classical musicians will be held at City Baptist Church, Frederick Street, on Saturday. The musicians will showcase a wide array of selected works by renowned composers. Tickets are $5. The Launceston Planetarium has you covered for weekend events. On Saturday, CAPCOM GO! will be on at 11.30am. Then, at 1.30pm, We are Stars will be running. Sunday will show Tycho goes to Mars at 11.30am. The show will be followed by Birth of Planet Earth at 1.30pm. Music in the Park is back at the City Park. This week will feature the talents of the Tasmania Police Pipe Band, Australian Army Band and Highland Dancers. BeatStreet will take the helm on February 13, and the concerts will finish with a bang from the Launceston City Band on February 20. To stay up-to-date on any cancellations due to weather, visit the City of Launceston Facebook page. Animal enthusiasts are set to celebrate all things goats this weekend when a popular Northern Tasmanian festival returns. Goatfest will be held at the Longford Showgrounds for the second consecutive year and is scheduled to begin at 10am.

