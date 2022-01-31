news, local-news, Riverside Pool, COVID-19, public health, Omicron

This is a beautiful outdoor community swimming location with iconic views of the surrounding landscape and mountains across the Tamar. Please do not ruin what is already a wonderful outdoor community gathering place for people who enjoy swimming in the outdoors. With the rapid overdevelopment of Riverside, Legana and surrounds, this pool is literally a breath of fresh air that should not be spoiled by the fumes of chlorine. It is my happy place when I don't have time to drive an hour to the beach and should be kept as a treasure in our community. Decisions should not be made in order to commercialise swimming. Another indoor commercial swimming facility could be built elsewhere to meet the needs of developing competitive swimmers and swimming coaches who work in the "aquatic industry" with appropriate state, federal and private funding. THE Public Health authorities who are responsible for giving COVID-19 advice to our state government need to have a serious re-think of their aged care protocols. In response to the Omicron spread, Public Health has been quick to institute measures, such as triple vaccination, PPE for carers and extra cleaning regimes. Nurses and carers have done a marvellous job working under very difficult conditions. However, while it is vital to protect the health of our most vulnerable citizens, many residents have been in extended lockdowns enduring restrictions more severe than prison inmates. Aged residents have been separated from family and friends and devoid of meaningful social contact. Seeing no end to their incarceration, many residents are depressed to the point of expressing a desire to take their own lives. Mental health must become an equal priority in dealing with COVID in aged care residents approaching the end of their lives. Our elder citizens must be given the freedom to live with dignity and respect, not confined like convicted criminals. WE HAVE only lived in Launceston for 15 months, and only this season discovered the Riverside pool, it's been absolutely awesome. I am so happy to take my family here and say this is what pools used to be like. We've lost so much of the family charm in this day and age, you go to the Launceston Aquatic Centre and you can't enjoy the experience. You pay top dollar and can use only about one-fifth of the pool, jammed in on top of each other so it can be made into lanes for lap swimmers, or used for lessons or some such. Let's keep one pool in the area where you feel free to enjoy a ball game or dive for 20 cent pieces or whatever you choose. The only thing I'd think maybe an improvement, but not essential, is a shaded spot in the pool. My family and I have truly enjoyed our discovery of the Riverside pool and have been there twice a week since our discovery. Thanks so much for the great experience, please keep it as is. SENATOR Colbeck's photo in (The Examiner, December 27) was worth a thousand words: arrogant, dismissive, and too scared to face an inquiry that would highlight his inept handling of the pandemic in aged care homes. He slunk off to cricket three days in a row at taxpayers' expense, allegedly too busy to attend a hearing of the COVID-19 committee. His excuse that he is also the sports minister would be laughed out of the bar of the Formby Hotel in his hometown. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

