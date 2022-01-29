news, local-news,

Ros Sparkes' partner was walking along Invermay Road recently when their service dog Ollie had a scooter fall on top of him, knocking him out. "Ollie started having further trouble moving last week. An X-ray was ordered which highlighted what appeared to be a thrombosis forming in the region of where the scooter impacted him,with blood and urine tests since confirming this," she said. READ MORE: Offers over $10m expected as country estate returns to market "He is now on blood thinners and supply fluid therapy as his renal function is apparently compromised. Blood thinners mean he will be unable to undertake his service duties as even a cut or mild abrasion can cause profuse bleeding which is a risk out and about. Ms Sparkes, along with her partner, struggles with mobility issues and said that they had been waiting to hear back from a scooter company. E-scooter company Neuron said in a statement that safety was their priority. READ MORE: Australian singer to take a step back after tour "Our e-scooters are also fitted with registration plates so we encourage members of the public to report any issues to our Customer Support team, via our app or by phone and email," said a spokesperson. "The details can be found on our website and on our e-scooters. "We work closely with accessibility groups and the vision loss community globally to develop safety features that create a better experience for all people using our shared paths."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/431313cc-a5a4-4281-9d2f-8af396497461.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg