Set on the outskirts of the historic town of Deloraine, the 168-year-old Bowerbank Mill stands with its imposing four-storey Georgian facade, two cottages and towering six-storey chimney. The Mill presents as a post-card perfect image surrounded by green hills and the backdrop of the hauntingly beautiful Great Western Tiers Mountains and pristine World Heritage Wilderness just beyond . Bowerbank Mill (c 1853) started its life as a flour mill, but has been renovated firstly by renowned to respect this heritage, including meter-thick blue-stone walls, high ceilings exposing the gigantic pit-sawn timber beams and 18 arched windows. The versatile and spacious layout includes five grand living/lounge areas, 10 sizable bedrooms, a large art gallery/gift shop, a reception, a country-style dining/kitchen with a walk-in pantry and a 120m2 attic with elevated panoramic vistas over the countryside. This unique offering also includes a 'walk-in-walk-out' option that includes the furniture, quality linen and memorabilia from the accommodation. Outside, the charm continues with French doors that open into two enchanting cottages each with open-plan living and loft bedrooms. Just beyond the manicured hedges are well designed gardens, including productive fruit trees, a berry patch, fragrant roses, plus exotic mature trees that offer shady spaces for alfresco entertaining. Bowerbank Mill is only minutes away from all of the conveniences and services in Deloraine, a charming classified historic riverside town with a café culture and a bohemian, 'arts and crafts' feel.

