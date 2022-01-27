coronavirus,

There are zero COVID-19 patients in intensive care units as all hospital cases in Tasmania have fallen. Tasmania's active case numbers have continued to fall for the fourth day this week, with the total number of positive cases recorded at 5026, down from 5094. New cases in the state did rise - only slightly - with the Department of Health confirming 726 people had tested positive to the virus in the past 24 hours. All hospital cases have fallen, including patients in ICU, which went from two on Wednesday to zero, while the remaining number of patients in hospitals fell from 28 to 24, with 12 being specifically treated for COVID. People in the states three community case management facilities remain at 10, while people under observation in the COVID@home program also fell from 319 to 289. No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours. The number of people released from isolation was recorded at 794, 76 less than on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people released to 22,092. Rapid antigen and PCR tests both increased, while 1557 lab tests were confirmed and 2668 RATs were handed out across the state. Vaccinations for five to 11-year-olds sits at 44.2 percent with 36 percent eligible people having received a booster dose. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

