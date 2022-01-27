Thanks for supporting and reporting on the Australia Day awards

news, local-news,

THE Northern Region Committee of the Order of Australia Tasmania Branch is extremely grateful to the editorial team of The Examiner for the comprehensive reporting and the extent of detail shown (including the front page) in covering the Australia Day Order of Australia award announcements. The reporting on the stories of each Order of Australia Honours recipient emphasises the significance of the awards and their meaning to your readers. Thank you for the valuable time spent by the journalists in attending the Zoom meeting before the awards and thanks to Chris Michaels for interviewing both Dr Frank Madill AM and me and for publishing the article on January 25. We extend our appreciation to the journalists, photographers and all staff involved and thank The Examiner for such outstanding coverage highlighting our region's contribution and success. For those of us who have relatives in Ukraine, the current situation where Russian President Putin has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the border is very worrisome. My cousin Ivan who now lives in Krakow is married to Diana who, with her mother, volunteered to look after wounded soldiers in a hospital in the Donbas region after the 2014 Russian invasion. Her father brought medicines for them. They have no illusions about Vladimir Putin's intentions to occupy Ukraine and see the occupation of Crimea as the first stage. In 2015 Diana's parents sent her to Krakow to find a safe place to live, work and raise a family, but they are still in Dnipro in Eastern Ukraine. They in no way, shape or form identify as Russian. The world today is a global village and Ukraine is only some 16 hours of flying time away. Our federal government must send a strong message to President Putin that his hostile actions against a sovereign, the democratic government are not acceptable. This is one case where lighting a candle is far better than just cursing the darkness of dictatorship. I think the Prime Minister was treated poorly at the Australia Day ceremony. What a disGrace. The Kentish Rifle Club doesn't agree with the decision by Meander Valley Council to reject their application for a new long-distance rifle range on Maggs Mountain in the remote area between Walls of Jerusalem and Cradle Mountain National Park. Of course, it's their right to appeal the decision, but how about a bit of respect for the tough job councillors have. They put a lot of thought and effort into their vote. Most of them took personal time to visit the area, and were well informed about the issues. They have detailed knowledge of the Tasmanian Planning Scheme, and at the same time need to take into account the needs of the whole community. We saw them weighing up the many impacts of the application before they came to their 5:3 vote against it. The vote wasn't against firing ranges, and it wasn't against firearms or shooting clubs. It was about this particular application for a long-distance rifle range at 900 metres altitude on Maggs Mountain in an area that is enjoyed by many others for quiet recreation and refreshment. It must be a thankless task knowing someone's going to grumble about your decision. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

